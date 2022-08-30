Market Pressure

Market Pressure is a next-generation display.

Its simple and intuitive graphics system allows you to receive directions very easy and fast.

This indicator can give three different methods of signals: Scalping, Intraday and Multiday.

The logic is based on the price action which combined on multiple time frame. It can give very high quality signals.

An indispensable tool for those who want to understand the market pressure and the operating trend.

The indicator is customizable for both colors for the font size, we still recommend not to change our parameters as optimized to return excellent graphic result.


Input Values

Signal Graphic Setup

  • Text_Color (parenthesis and row color)
  • LightLongTrend (weak LONG signal on TF)
  • LightShortTrend (weak SHORT signal on TF)
  • StrongLongTrend (strong LONG signal on TF)
  • StrongShortTrend (strong SHORT signal on TF)
  • font = "Verdana" (changeable)
  • font_size (changeable)
  • X (position of panel)
  • Y (position of panel)
Recommended products
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Dublgis
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Here is a sensitive indicator for Dublgis professionals. It is built on completely new algorithms and is more efficient, on any timeframes, since it filters random price movements. Finds and visually displays price reversal points. This tool can be used as confirmation when making a deal, as well as to determine the direction of the trend and its strength. The indicator was developed as a complement to a number of our other trading tools.
One unit ahead of the market
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
Indicators
This product shows you a different view of the market by examining the performance of volume and continuous patterns in the market, then by calculating the behavior of traders and market patterns, calculates the probability of the next movement of the market by calculations. Function. How to receive the signal: If the candlestick is currently a bullish candlestick, according to a market scan, if the next bullish candlestick is below 5%, you can open a free trade by hitting the wisdom areas.
BID Wave Volume 2
Mostefa Mammeri
Indicators
Product Title: BID Wave Volume 1 - Smart Institutional Liquidity Tracker Short Description: Uncover institutional footprints! A powerful dual-timeframe volume indicator that detects real market turns by checking M1 volume order flow at current timeframe reversal zones. Full Description:  BID Wave Volume 2 is a revolutionary, advanced volume indicator designed for pro-scalpers and day traders. It bridges the gap between raw price action and institutional order flow. Unlike traditional indicators,
Currency Strength Oscillator MT4
Narayanan Mohanan Mohanan Krishnan
Indicators
Currency Strength Oscillator for MetaTrader 4 A relative currency strength indicator that plots the history of the eight majors. This currency strength oscillator plots the relative strength of the eight major currencies as a history, decomposed from the 28 major pairs. While a standard currency strength meter tells you where things stand right now, this shows how they got there — which currency has been strengthening, which has rolled over, and where the ranking changed hands. All eight series
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
RegLin Polinomico
Victor Gauto
Indicators
RegLin Polinómico – Polynomial Regression Bands with Intelligent Filters RegLin Polinómico is a professional indicator that fits a polynomial (degree 1 , 2 , or 3 ) over a rolling price window and builds dynamic bands from the standard deviation of the fit’s residuals . It includes RSI (with selectable timeframe) and a trend-only option to filter out low-quality breakouts. You can also enable/disable sound when visual signals (arrows) are generated. How it works Fits a configurable-degree polyno
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
FxBears Powers
Rachid Lafhil
3 (2)
Indicators
FxBears Powers – Institutional Entry Levels with Precision Stop Chasing the Market. Trade the Levels That Matter. FxBears Powers is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones before price reaches them. Instead of reacting after the move has already started, FxBears Powers helps you prepare for the market by providing precise Buy Limit and Sell Limit levels based on advanced market structure analysis. The algorithm combines multiple layers of price behav
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
MOM Standard and Hidden Divergences
Christopher Kryza
Indicators
The Momentum Standard/Hidden Divergence indicator will plot the momentum, and will also identify and plot standard (regular) divergences between the indicator and the price action, OR it can be set to identify and plot hidden (reverse) divergences between the indicator and the price action. The divergences themselves are implemented as lines (default green for bullish divergence and red for bearish divergence) drawn in the indicator pane. If activated via the Inputs dialog, alerts will be genera
Power Bears Rich
Pham Trong Khanh
Indicators
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
Smart Parabolic Sar MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart Parabolic SAR (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A Parabolic SAR indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView series offers a unique
FREE
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Download user manual from : https://ontrd.com/our-books/ MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30284 Gann Squares Indicator: Analyzing Markets with Geometric Patterns The Gann Squares indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis that draws upon the mathematical concepts introduced by W.D. Gann in his article on "Mathematical Formula for Market Predictions." This indicator incorporates Gann's techniques involving square numbers such as 144, 90, and 52, as well as the Square of
AIS Bessel Filter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This filter is based on Bessel polynomials. Its main advantage is a small time delay. Another feature of this filter is its high sensitivity to the latest values ​​of the financial time series. Because of this, the indicator highlights active price movements, while smoothing out noise deviations. In addition to the classic variant, the logarithms of the Bessel coefficients have been added to the indicator as a weighting function. In this case, the indicator turns out to be smoother, but at the
Artemis Sub Window Reversal System
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
ARTEMIS SUB WINDOW REVERSAL SYSTEM The ARTEMIS Sub Window Reversal System is a powerful, non-repainting Forex indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal trades using a combination of Smart Money Concepts and stochastic momentum analysis. Built for traders who want precision entries, this indicator combines liquidity sweep detection, market structure shifts, and momentum confirmation into one clean and professional trading tool. WHY THIS INDICATOR STANDS OUT Most indicators generate
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
VWAP indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
Dynamic Structure Intraday Scenario Analyzer
Barakah Muslih B Alharbi
Indicators
Vortex Level System – Your Intelligent Compass in the Trading World Say goodbye to visual clutter and welcome mathematical precision and real-time analysis. Do you find yourself overwhelmed daily by excessive indicators and conflicting signals? Are you tired of manually drawing levels and waiting for opportunities that rarely materialize? We developed the Vortex Level System not just as another indicator, but as a comprehensive "Trading Assistant." It acts as a live roadmap, displayed clearly on
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
Garuda Empire
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
Premium SMC Indicator For MT4
Sarah Ayuma Elijah
Indicators
Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones - Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones   - Order Blocks (OB) detection   - Liquidity zones and inducement markers   - Alerts for key SMC signals   - Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly   - Works on any pair, any timeframe - Trusted SMC logic built for MetaTrader 4   - Real-time signals, no lag or repainting   - Improves decis
Volume Trend Navigators
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars: * **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend. * **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bar
ADR AWR and AMR lines
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Indicators
ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator - Professional Range Boundary Display Advanced Multi-Timeframe Range Analysis Tool for Professional Traders Overview The ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator is a sophisticated visual analysis tool that displays dynamic range boundaries across multiple timeframes on your chart. This professional-grade indicator calculates and projects Average Daily Range (ADR), Average Weekly Range (AWR), and Average Monthly Range (AMR) boundaries, providing traders with precise entry/exit l
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Indicators
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
Bank Expert
James D Blanks
Indicators
Bank Expert Indicator Uses A Simple method of tracking price as it moves across the chart and signals when a potential long or short position is active and indicates this to the trader giving you the opportunity to take a position on the market. Or you can simply use this indicator to give yourself signals and determine if you want to take the trade or learn the strategy on your own. The Signals From this indicator are targeted at long-term positions and focus on top quality call outs. 
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
More from author
Time Range Separator MT5
Chantal Sala
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator  is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame = Period Separator Separator_Color = Vertical Color Line Separator_Style = Vertical Color Style Separator_Width = Vertical Line Width Good trading to all and see you soon. Same indicator for MT4 here
FREE
Box Chart
Chantal Sala
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator Box Chart is a very useful analysis tool that allows you to know the value of the range in points. The range is written in a label and also it is draw in a rectangle. This indicator works on multi timeframe and you can upload more indicators on same chart to analyze more time frames ranges. The analysis of the range is done following W. G. Gann school. The observation of the range on little time frame returns some good information of trend or reversal. Box Chart is a simple indicat
Time Range Separator
Chantal Sala
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
FREE
Volume Spyke
Chantal Sala
4 (1)
Indicators
The Volume Spike indicator is a useful tool to identify the directional market's intention. How Does It Work: The Volume Spike indicator identifies the volume peaks and creates a sensitive rectangle equipped with Alert and Warning Pop Up that it suggests the market's direction. This tool has the ability to select the time frame on which to do the analysis of volume and it gives a great visual signal colored into rectangle. The indicator can identify valid market signals but it can also suggest
HLOC
Chantal Sala
5 (3)
Indicators
High Low Open Close Levels The indicator HLOC is a good ally to correctly identify the appropriate trend of price. The indicator is designed to be minimally invasive and it shows a visual and sound aid in order to take decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with sound alert and window alert in order to have a reminder of the price movements. We suggest you watch the video below to evaluate its operational benefits. Input values: Show Level (true/false) TimeFramePeriod (refer to lines
InfoPanelMarket
Chantal Sala
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Informational indicator which shows: Swap Price under/upper Open for every Time Frame Spread Time to close the current candle Broker Time Net Change: delta in percentage from Open (MN-W1-D1) Tick Value Volumes Info for every trades open: Lots Breakeven Profit Buy-Profit Sell Equity Symbol Positive values are green and negative values are red (modifiable in input). Inputs: View BE line (enable/disable) View all Symbol (shows the list of symbol) Color (for every text) Line Color (for BE line)
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Indicators
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator. In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions. Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool. You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible. Inputs Show cumulative BE (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) Breakeven line style Breakeven line width Show short B
Volume POC
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume POC The Volume POC indicator displays important levels. You can use it as an independent trading system. Warning functions at a candle closing allow you to have some information on the market direction. The graphical display is simple and effective. The levels reported are the result of the study of historical market volumes. These levels give excellent entry points and excellent levels of support and resistance. You can use the indicator also on very low timeframes. It is suitable for t
Open All
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The Open All indicator uses a simple market information that is "Open Candle". This tool is able to show all the openings of all time frames in order to extract information of strength and trendy. You can display 28 instruments with relative time frame interior for a total of 252 informations. The display is fully customizable, you can choose either the symbol and enable/disable Time Frames. Using it correctly you could get valuable aid to intercept correlations and turning points in the market.
Net Change
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Net Change is a very useful tool able to extrapolate a percentage in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument. This indicator is designed to show the main values: you could monitor the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual percentages. A necessary tool for those who want to really explore the quantitative logic of the market. Input values SYMBOLS SETTINGS Use_Only_Current_Symbol (true/false): Permits to manage only current symbol on p
Best And Worst
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Indicators
The Best and Worst indicator (similar to Net Change Indicator) has the peculiarity of being a dynamic indicator. It seems a very Stock Exchange Indicator. This means that it is able to draw up a list and put in order the best and worst instruments in descending order. You can choose to show the percentage of any Time Frame: 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4 etc ... This instrument could really give great suggestions on your trading in order to center the right time and to have a total view of the markets
Delta Single Volume
Chantal Sala
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL Tick volumes. Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal. We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing. See also for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
Price Trend Light
Chantal Sala
4 (1)
Indicators
Price Trend Light indicator is a beautiful indicator that shows purchasing areas and sales areas. This indicator is designed to follow the movement of the price which rounds on the opening price. It also provides information of trend follow on the break of the minimum and maximum. The indicator has a very simple graphic but effective, above the opening price you will have a light green color and under the opening price there is a red light. On every Break Out of the minimum or maximum sets in in
Power Strength
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Power Strength creates a virtual display that takes data from all Symbols. It extrapolates all the informations in order to get the strength and / or weakness to take a decision on market. This tool works only on the Forex Market and not processing data on indices, metals ... It is graphically very attractive and its simplified information could give excellent input signals. You can use this indicator to find inputs on daily or short-term operations or scalping. Input Values PANEL
Zoom Price
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Zoom Price It is a very useful tool that is designed to ZOOM the price positioning on one of the 4 corners of the graph. In addition to display function of the price indicator, Zoom Price is equipped with a check on Bullish or Bearish Breakout Signal that change the label color. Zoom Price is a simple tool that can provide useful informations to improve your operational performance. Input Values: myPeriod - TF to consider for Break Out O Signal LABEL SETTINGS Bullish BreakOut Color Bearish Break
ChargeHistoryOnChart
Chantal Sala
Utilities
This is a utility to copy in Expert Advisor folder. The EA will force the download of your History Center MetaTrader. It will not download new data from your broker but it will aid your MT4 to charge every chart correctly. You can choose the symbols to download. After the launch, the EA will be removed automatically from the chart. After the launch, you can see results under Experts panel on MT4. The log will show you the data charged or not charged. Symbol TF = Number of candles charged. Ex: Su
FREE
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Navigator FX
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
Utilities
The Navigator is a next-generation panel very easy to use. Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbol and timeframes listed in input. The arrows manage the zoom and time frames. You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display. A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts. Input Values Show_TF_Panel (true/false) it permits to show/hide panel with TF and Arrows 32 symbols COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS BUTTON_WIDTH But
OCO News Order Manager
Chantal Sala
Experts
OCO News Order Manager in an Expert Advisor to Trading News . The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations on NEWS Time. We recommend that you try it on demo account to understand what kind of decimals using your broker to set your input values. The EA is usable on every Markets. On news time the spread could be manage from Broker, please make attention. Main functionalities Open STOP PENDINGS ORDER a number of seconds (in input) before News Time Floating of pending order
DAX Scalping Bracket
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Utilities
Dax Scalping Bracket is a new generation Expert Advisor Panel. This a very professional tool for SCALPING. The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations of SCALPING on Index instruments and Forex market. The main feature of this EA is the ability to open multiple operations with a single click. Each position is autonomous and you can set different take profit and stop loss for each position. Special functionalities: STOP MOVE to manage your stop chasing the price BREAK EVEN
Bid Ask Level
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Bid Ask Level is a very simple indicator but, at the same time, very powerful . Using the logic of the minimum and maximum of the previous periods is able to intercept the important levels of demand and supply. The indicator permits setting the numbers of history candles to read very important levels in the past and show them in the current chart. You can see these power levels with horizontal lines designed on the chart. The indicator also permits uploading many different levels (of different t
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Risk Reward Indicator
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade. Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2). We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels. You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position. The levels will be set very fast with only a click. The indicator k
Open Line
Chantal Sala
3 (1)
Indicators
The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions. This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames. It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels. The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text. A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading. Input Values TimeFrame (to show the open price t
Swing High Low
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Indicators
Swing High Low Pattern Recognition is a great indicator able to fix price levels and analyze the market swings. Swing High Low uses a dynamic approach of analysis that allows you to identify easily the best entry levels. The indicator using the minimum and maximum periods of the previous candles to analyze the impulsive movement and finally it sets the entry levels. The entry levels are: fast, good and best . The best is the last confirm of the swing. For a correct use we advise to wait the comp
Target Geometry
Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicators
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
Initial Balance Target Strategy
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Initial Balance Target Strategy is an indicator based on Fibonacci Levels. Its graphics flexibility allows you to adapt very well to your strategies or Trading System setting it with levels in input. The analysis of the time range allows replication of strategies as London Breakout and Kiss . The indicator is fully customizable, you can change colors, texts and percentages of Target. The simplicity and manageability of this indicator makes it an useful tool for all Intraday Trader . Input Value
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review