InfoPanelMarket
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 May 2017
- Activations: 10
Informational indicator which shows:
- Swap
- Price under/upper Open for every Time Frame
- Spread
- Time to close the current candle
- Broker Time
- Net Change: delta in percentage from Open (MN-W1-D1)
- Tick Value
- Volumes
- Info for every trades open:
- Lots
- Breakeven
- Profit Buy-Profit Sell
- Equity
- Symbol
Positive values are green and negative values are red (modifiable in input).
Inputs:
- View BE line (enable/disable)
- View all Symbol (shows the list of symbol)
- Color (for every text)
- Line Color (for BE line)
My traveling friend, every day on every tools!