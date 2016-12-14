Open Line
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 January 2022
- Activations: 10
The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions.
This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames.
It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels.
The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text.
A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading.
Input Values
- TimeFrame (to show the open price to show on chart)
- LINE SETTINGS (Color, Style, Width)
- LABEL SETTINGS
- Shift_Label (you can shift the text back or forward respect the current bar)
- Font, Size label
It works buts doesn't move lines without the indicator being refreshed