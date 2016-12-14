The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions.

This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames.

It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels.

The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text.

A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading.





Input Values

TimeFrame (to show the open price to show on chart)

LINE SETTINGS (Color, Style, Width)

LABEL SETTINGS

Shift_Label (you can shift the text back or forward respect the current bar)



Font, Size label



