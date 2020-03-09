Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA

This Stacker EA will:

  • Automatically set Stop loss on a new order
  • Automatically set Take profit on a new order
  • Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order.
  • Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking).
  • Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management percentage and account size.


Features

  • Simple Transparent Sell / Buy Buttons: So the buttons do not block the charts like the standard 1 click buttons on MetaTrader 4.
  • Auto Stop and Take Profit: When an order is placed, the SL and TP are automatically set according to settings.
  • Automatic Stacking: The Stacker EA, can be set to automatically place up to 5 orders with 1 click. Each order can be set individually, including SL, TP or if the order is enabled.
  • Auto Stack and SL/TP on external orders: If orders are placed using the standard methods (1 click buttons, pending orders), the stacker is enabled by default to modify and stack the order(s) according to the stacker settings. If you do not want to use this feature, be sure to disable “StackExternalOrders”.
  • Automatic Risk Calculation: Instead of calculating and setting lot size, the Stacker EA will do this automatically. The default risk size is 2% and is calculated according to Stop Loss settings and number of stacks enabled. This saves time, mistakes and enables your trade size to adjust automatically according to your trading success.
  • On chart Stop Loss and Take Profit multiplier: This makes it easy to adjust your trade according to market conditions, instead of having to change the Expert Advisor settings, you can simply adjust your SL /TP with simple increments. It is advisable to keep your initial SL/TP minimal (3-5 pips for scalping) and use the on chart multiplier to set your actual SL/TP size.


Indicator Parameters

  • DefaultMultiplierSL - The default for the Stop loss Multiplier.
  • DefaultMultiplierTP - The default for the Take profit Multiplier.
  • MinOrderLotSize - The minimum lot size.
  • MaxOrderLotSize - The maximum lot size (0 for no limit).
  • StackExternalOrders - When enabled, external orders will be automatically modified according to the stacker settings.
  • ExternalOrdersMatchSize - If StackExternalOrders is enabled, any stacks will have the same lot size as external order.
  • ExternalStackPipTolerance - Stacks will only be placed on an external order if the prices is still within this setting.
  • UseOrder1 - To use Order 1 of order stack.
  • TakeProfit1 - Take profit setting for Order 1.
  • StopLoss1 - Stop loss setting for Order 1.
  • UseOrder2 - To use Order 2 of order stack.
  • TakeProfit2 - Take profit setting for Order 2.
  • StopLoss2 - Stop loss setting for Order 2.
  • UseOrder3 - To use Order 3 of order stack.
  • TakeProfit3 - Take profit setting for Order 3.
  • StopLoss3 - Stop loss setting for Order 3.
  • UseOrder4 - To use Order 4 of order stack.
  • TakeProfit4 - Take profit setting for Order 4.
  • StopLoss4 - Stop loss setting for Order 4.
  • UseOrder5 - To use Order 5 of order stack.
  • TakeProfit5 - Take profit setting for Order 5.
  • StopLoss5 - Stop loss setting for Order 5.
  • UseAutoLotSize - When enabled, Order lot size will automatically be calculated according to risk management settings.
  • RiskManagementPercent - The percentage of balance used in the calculation of Order lot size based on Stop loss settings.
  • RiskManagementPipSizeDefault - Used to calculate Auto Lot Size if SL is not set (15 is used unless valid size is given).
  • RiskManagementPipSizeOverride - 0 to disable, if set above 0 Risk / Auto Lot Size is based only on this value (use with caution as Order Stop loss settings and number of stacks have no effect).
  • RiskManagementReserveBalance - To reserve a portion of balance.
  • CalculateRiskOnEquity - Balance will be calculated on account equity.
  • CalculateRiskOnMinEquityAndBalance - Balance will be calculated on the lowest of account equity and account balance.
  • ShowControlPanelByDefault - To show Control Panel by default.
  • MagicNumberPrefix - Magic Number Prefix used on each Order.
  • MaxSlippagePoints - Orders will be placed only if the price is still within this setting.
  • ShowExecuteTime - For debugging, will show expert execute time.
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This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
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