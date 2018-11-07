Initial Balance Target Strategy
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 November 2018
- Activations: 10
Initial Balance Target Strategy is an indicator based on Fibonacci Levels.
Its graphics flexibility allows you to adapt very well to your strategies or Trading System setting it with levels in input.
The analysis of the time range allows replication of strategies as London Breakout and Kiss.
The indicator is fully customizable, you can change colors, texts and percentages of Target.
The simplicity and manageability of this indicator makes it an useful tool for all Intraday Trader.
Input Values
- Numbers of analisys (number of days to show levels)
- TIME SETTINGS
- Range_From
- Range_End
- LEVEL PRICE SETTINGS
- 3 levels Long (percentage and text to show)
- 3 levels Short (percentage and text to show)
- Colors to set
- COLOR SETTINGS
- Show_Rectangles (true/false) to show/not show rectangles
- Long_Rect_Colors
- Short_Rect_Colors
- Show_Levels_Label (true/false) to show/not show text levels
- Long_Level_Colors
- Short_Level_Colors
- Label_Font
- Label_Font_Size