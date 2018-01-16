Writing SWAP
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This utility records the swap, which allows you to monitor and analyze the changes in the swap.
The program writes a file with the swap data for every pair selected in the Market Watch. The data are recorded to a csv file at the specified time, the file is located in <terminal root directory>/MQL4/Files. File format:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Currency pair
|Long-swap
|Short-swap
|
16.01.2018
|
Mon
|
23:30
|
EURNOK
|
-34.81
|
27.14
|
16.01.2018
|
Mon
|
23:30
|
EURDKK
|
-0.022
|
-0.032
|
16.01.2018
|
Mon
|
23:30
|
EURGBP
|
-2.38
|
0.15
To start recording:
- Attach the Writing SWAP EA to any chart with no experts running, configure:
- OpenHH – hour to start recording
- OpenMM – minute to start recording
- FileName - name of the file for writing the data
- This file can be later analyzed using Excel.