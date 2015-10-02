Delta Single Volume

Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market.

It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL Tick volumes.

Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform.

A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.

We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.

See also for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51237

Inputs