Delta Single Volume
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 4.13
- Updated: 20 December 2021
- Activations: 10
Volume Delta is a very powerful indicator that reads the supply on the Market.
It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY and SELL Tick volumes.
Its special structure allows you to get all timeframe values available on the MT4 platform.
A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.
We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.
See also for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51237
Inputs
- COLOR-SIZE SETTINGS
- Positive Color
- NegativeColor
- TextColor
- ZeroColor
- TextFontSize
- TF VISIBILITY/ALERT
- Visible_M1 (true/false)
- Visible_M5 (true/false)
- Visible_M15 (true/false)
- Visible_M30 (true/false)
- Visible_H1 (true/false)
- Visible_H4 (true/false)
- Visible_D1 (true/false)
- Visible_W1 (true/false)
- Visible_MN1 (true/false)
- Enable Alert on Chart (true/false)
- Enable Alert On Mail (true/false)
- Enable Push (true/false)
- ARROW SETTINGS
-
Show_Arrow_On_Signal (true/false)
-
BUY_Arrow_Color
-
SELL_Arrow_Color
-
Arrow_Size
- POSITION ON CHART
- X
- Y
- Corner
I have had this on every chart for several years . It is the one of the first indicators that shows movement as it starts and helps you get in and also helps to show you when to get out. Very good in scalping.