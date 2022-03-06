Easy Order Panel

The Panel does not work in the tester.

You can test it live with demo version. Demo version link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61344?source=Site+Market+MT4+Utility+Rating004


Easy Order Panel is a easy panel that can help you to place your orders quickly and easily. Works on all currencies.

Configure the Risk and automatically when you press Sell/Buy button an operation with the right lot will be opened. in this way you lose at most the percentage entered.


- just double click on the red line (StopLoss) and then you can move it as you like. You can also insert value of StopLoss directly in the panel, without moving the red line.

- just double click on the green line (TakeProf) and then you can move it as you like. You can also insert value of TakeProfit directly in the panel, without moving the green line. if you don't want the green line to be shown enter 0 in the panel for TakeProfit. Later if you want the green line to be shown again enter a number greater than 0.

- if you enter a value greater than 0 in the "Price Line" panel, a white line will appear on the graph. This line represents the price and can be used to calculate the right lot at an income other than the current price. So double click on white line and move it as you like. Place the white line (Price) and the red line (StopLoss) where you want and press the calculate button, so the correct lots for the operation will be displayed.

- If click on label risk you can set risk that you want.


Easy order panel informs you about distance between enter price and stoploss.

Easy order panel iforms you obout Risk Reward.


Initial inputs of Easy Order Panel:

- Active TP Line: //True to display TakeProfit Line, False to not display TakeProfit Line

- Active SL Line: //True to display StopLoss Line, False to not display StopLoss Line

- Risk %: //Number with comma (no more 2 digits after comma)

- Magic Number: //Integer number, enter a different number for each chart you place Easy Order Panel

- Comment: //Insert comment that you want to display in your orders


First 10 downloads at 35 dollars, after the price will increase. 7/10 Sold at 35$.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Trade Manager Advance
Giuseppe Drago
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First 5 copies sold for 39$. 2/5 sold. Next price 49$. Not all function work on tester. If you want to test it, write to me a personal message, i send to you a demo version valid for 7 days with full functionality. The Trade Manager Advace is composed by 4 part: Navigation panel. Execution panel (Here is present the Risk Reward Tool). Management panel. Equity panel. Input parameters Magic Number : Number (number must be unique, do not use the same number in more one chart). Trailing stop for
Breakeven line easy
Giuseppe Drago
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If you want test the breakeven indicator contact me here on mql5 and i send to you a demo version active for 1 week. Breakeven line is usefull tool for you trading. The aim of breakeven line is shown graphically the price level where your positions start start to be profitable. There are 2 simple functions in this breakeven indicator : 1- Is possible calculate the breakeven price only for the symbol where you attached the indicator. 2- Is possible calculate the breakeven price for all the po
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