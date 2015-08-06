One Click FX Panel

This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders.

Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel.



One click on buttons and the operation on market is done!





Operations possible:

BUY/SELL

Break Even

Split (close 50% all orders)

Close All positions

Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover)

Close only BUY positions

Close only SELL positions

Close All pending orders

Reverse all positions

Please watch the video to verify the very simple use.





Input Values:

MagicNumber (MagicNumber EA)



MONEY MANAGEMENT

Money Risk Default (%) (Ex. 1% EA calculate lot automatically using Stop in input)



Money Risk Default (Money)





Lots (if you want use a fixed lot, ex. 0.01)





Stop (Points)



Target (Points)





BE (Points) (place Stoploss at distance from OpenPrice)

PANEL SETTINGS

X (Pixel position)





Y (Pixel position)





Panel Color (you can choose color for your panel)



