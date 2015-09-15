Net Change
- Indicators
- Chantal Sala
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 28 June 2017
- Activations: 10
The indicator Net Change is a very useful tool able to extrapolate a percentage in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument.
This indicator is designed to show the main values: you could monitor the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual percentages.
A necessary tool for those who want to really explore the quantitative logic of the market.
Input values
- SYMBOLS SETTINGS
- Use_Only_Current_Symbol (true/false): Permits to manage only current symbol on panel.
- 32 Symbols (to delete one, leave NULL)
- Forex_Suffix_Symbols: put the broker suffix on symbols to delete from view
Ex: EURUSDc >>> EURUSD on the indicator
- TF SETTINGS
- Visible_D1 (ON/OFF Daily percentage)
- Visible_W1 (ON/OFF Weekly percentage)
- Visible_MN1 (ON/OFF Monthly percentage)
- Visible_MN3 (ON/OFF Quarterly percentage)
- Visible_MN6 (ON/OFF Semi-annual percentage)
- Visible_Y1 (ON/OFF Annual percentage)
- PANEL SETTINGS
- Setup Colors (PositiveColor, NegativeColor, TextColor)
- TextFontSize
- SeparateSymbols (if you want show a separator line between values)
