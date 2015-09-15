Net Change

The indicator Net Change is a very useful tool able to extrapolate a percentage in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument.

This indicator is designed to show the main values: you could monitor the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual percentages.

A necessary tool for those who want to really explore the quantitative logic of the market.


Input values

  • SYMBOLS SETTINGS
    • Use_Only_Current_Symbol (true/false): Permits to manage only current symbol on panel.
    • 32 Symbols (to delete one, leave NULL)
    • Forex_Suffix_Symbols: put the broker suffix on symbols to delete from view
      Ex: EURUSDc >>> EURUSD on the indicator
  • TF SETTINGS
    • Visible_D1 (ON/OFF Daily percentage)
    • Visible_W1 (ON/OFF Weekly percentage)
    • Visible_MN1 (ON/OFF Monthly percentage)
    • Visible_MN3 (ON/OFF Quarterly percentage)
    • Visible_MN6 (ON/OFF Semi-annual percentage)
    • Visible_Y1 (ON/OFF Annual percentage)
  • PANEL SETTINGS
    • Setup Colors (PositiveColor, NegativeColor, TextColor)
    • TextFontSize
    • SeparateSymbols (if you want show a separator line between values)
Reply to review