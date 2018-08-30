Telegram ChartSnap


Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily share their favorite system/dashboard to their Telegram group/channel members. This utility is very useful especially for those who like to trade using their mobile devices. 


The free version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29795


*Special Setup

  • In case your chart is running an EA and you wish to run this utility EA at the same time:
  • Let's name the chart with the running EA = Chart_A.
  • Stop the EA on Chart_A and run the ChartSnap EA with option ShowChartIdOnly=true.
  • Copy the Chart_A's ChartID that show on the terminal window and remove the ChartSnap EA. DO NOT CLOSE the Chart_A window.
  • Re-attach the running EA and open another chart. Let's name the newly open chart = Chart_B.
  • Attach the ChartSnap EA on Chart_B and fill the ChartID for Chart_A.
  • The Chart_B ChartSnap EA will now screen shot your Chart_A and send it to your Telegram chat.


Parameters

  • Token="" - enter your bot API token.
  • ChatID=0 - enter your Telegram ChatID.
  • DisableNotification=false - screenshot will send to Telegram with or without notification.
  • UpdatePeriod=M1 - repeat cycle timer. (based on candle opening time)
  • CaptionOption=cCustom - option for screenshot caption.
  • CustomCaption="" - custom text for screenshot caption if CaptionOption=cCustom.
  • ChartID=0 - target chart to be screen shot. '0' indicate the attached chart will be the screen shot target.
  • Width=800 - screenshot file width.
  • Height=600 - screenshot file height.
  • ShowChartIdOnly=false - show the attached chart's ID on screen.


Telegram Bot Setup guideline

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: TestingABC and username: TestingABCbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 227330911:AAEWHnT9B9bAARDiKhESwXd7hk-G4nxmEpI) and click t.me/TestingABCbot to chat with it.
  6. Go back to Telegram APP and search for 'userinfobot'.
  7. Type /start and retrieve your personal Telegram Chat ID (e.g., 12345678).
  8. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
  9. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5) and ChatID (from step 7).
  10. Hooray! Your ChartSnap utility is ready to work for you.
  11. Fill up the Chat ID with your Channel ID and set your bot as a channel administrator in order for your bot to work in the channel.
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TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
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Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
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Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
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