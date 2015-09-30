Volume Delta Panel

Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market.

It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes.

The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points.



Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4.

Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker.

A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.

We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.

Note: to see the total Forex market, download the Delta Volume profile for MT4 here https://goo.gl/pmvXyg

Input values:

28 Symbols - to delete one, leave NULL

Visible_ .. - enable/disable Time Frames M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Colors - for Positive Values, Negative Values, Zero Value for neutral, General Text

TextFontSize

Spacing Between Elements in Pixels

SeparateSymbols - true/false to introduce a separator every symbol



