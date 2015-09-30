Volume Delta Panel

4.8

Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market.

It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes.

The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points.

Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4.

Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker.

A good observation of this instrument can suggest great entry points and possible reversal.

We are confident that this tool will help you to improve your trading timing.

Note: to see the total Forex market, download the Delta Volume profile for MT4 here https://goo.gl/pmvXyg

Input values:

  • 28 Symbols - to delete one, leave NULL
  • Visible_ .. - enable/disable Time Frames M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
  • Colors - for Positive Values, Negative Values, Zero Value for neutral, General Text
  • TextFontSize
  • Spacing Between Elements in Pixels
  • SeparateSymbols - true/false to introduce a separator every symbol


elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.02.28 17:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Domingo Tatis
23
Domingo Tatis 2021.09.27 14:22 
 

I have a problem i can,t install other time in my mt4

mastercano
66
mastercano 2020.11.02 17:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yahia Ismail Ibrahim El Mughrabi
971
Yahia Ismail Ibrahim El Mughrabi 2020.08.25 00:19 
 

The indicator deserve 100 STAR, I recommend all people to buy this indicator

Kandasamy Senthil Kumar
338
Kandasamy Senthil Kumar 2020.06.22 10:53 
 

great indicator

[Deleted] 2019.06.28 03:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

katototo
1071
katototo 2019.06.19 12:35 
 

Works well . Thanks.

Ronald de Groot
72
Ronald de Groot 2018.09.30 13:33 
 

This is nice live indicator. But seller has to tell clearly what it does, and what the numbers explain. This indicator show volume of current candle. As I see it, it is not like delta volume on futures. Its a nice indicator but explain clear in a video how it works. This can be misleading.

dnldavidek
31
dnldavidek 2018.05.21 16:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

maharajammr
40
maharajammr 2017.05.05 11:10 
 

HI,

I have pinged in personal message two days back, no response so far. Kindly help in fixing the issue ASAP.

taketnt
64
taketnt 2017.04.25 14:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.01.20 02:10 
 

Ultimate reliable indicator

Mindaugas Vilcinskas
161
Mindaugas Vilcinskas 2017.01.06 17:23 
 

Nice work !

jeanyves7
61
jeanyves7 2017.01.02 09:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gcgipson
496
gcgipson 2016.08.04 18:01 
 

This indicator is simply brilliant! By looking at a single currency across all pairs and all time frames, you can truly get a sense of the direction of a currency pair. Also, there is a hidden bonus in this indicator which even the author doesn't even mention! If your strategy is sensitive to volatility, that is if you need to know if a currency pair is trading frequently or infrequently, the speed at which the numbers change within the indicator will give you a perfect sense of how much volatility is in the market. This is by far my favorite indicator!

Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2016.05.06 20:52 
 

Excelente indicador para entrar y salir del Mercado. Puede ser mejorado colocando, una columna con la senal en colores incluyendo la hora de la senal. Tambien agregar una alarma con mensaje en la pantalla.

Daria Angkadiredja
253
Daria Angkadiredja 2016.04.04 12:09 
 

It's really great tool!!! Just test it and always gave excellent result, Grazie molto! This is indicator what I love because my trading strategy is based on volume and pips range per day and week, make it confluence with support/Resistant always gave excellent entry :) Already a day after I bought it,

this tools is also protect me and warning me to not make reversal this hour although price already in today resistant, I obey the Delta Panel, then yes the price still go up....because indeed in the panel the volume from M1 until W1 shows fresh number (1..2..up)start from green color in an early number are going to grow make rebound....thanks to Delta Panel which avoid me to not make a mistake! Highly recommended! So this tool looks like a must have indicator help another indicator BUy SELL product as we often see in the market which always repaint! :)

163007 Hailey
524
163007 Hailey 2016.03.15 19:03 
 

You can create a good trading plan from just watching the volume numbers in the panel. I use it to find trend reversal scalp trades. Excellent indicator!!!

Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro
1003
Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro 2015.12.16 23:57 
 

Indicator looks very interesting...

