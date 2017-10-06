OCO News Order Manager in an Expert Advisor to Trading News.

The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations on NEWS Time.

We recommend that you try it on demo account to understand what kind of decimals using your broker to set your input values.

The EA is usable on every Markets.

On news time the spread could be manage from Broker, please make attention.





Main functionalities

Open STOP PENDINGS ORDER a number of seconds (in input) before News Time

Floating of pending orders opened until News Time

Trailing Stop of opened positions after News Time

Delete ALL pending orders after a number of seconds (in input) from News Time

Delete Opposite pending orders when an orders becomes a position

Choose to open Pending orders or Operations to Market directly





Input Values