OCO News Order Manager

OCO News Order Manager in an Expert Advisor to Trading News.

The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations on NEWS Time.

We recommend that you try it on demo account to understand what kind of decimals using your broker to set your input values.

The EA is usable on every Markets.

On news time the spread could be manage from Broker, please make attention.


Main functionalities

  • Open STOP PENDINGS ORDER a number of seconds (in input) before News Time
  • Floating of pending orders opened until News Time
  • Trailing Stop of opened positions after News Time
  • Delete ALL pending orders after a number of seconds (in input) from News Time
  • Delete Opposite pending orders when an orders becomes a position
  • Choose to open Pending orders or Operations to Market directly


Input Values

  • MagicNumber
  • TypeOrders
    • Pendents = BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP
    • Market = BUY and SELL (in this case only two rows to show floating prices, the order will be opened only if the price join the rows during the floating)
  • News Date (Broker Time)
  • POSITIONS SETTINGS
    • Start a number of Seconds before News (EA inserts BUY STOP and SELL STOP on Current Symbol)
    • Delete pending a number of Seconds After News (in seconds)
    • BUY - Place at Points distance
    • SELL - Place at Points distance
    • Max Slippage (Manage directly from MT4)
    • Delete opposite pending order after go to market (This permits to delete or not delete the pendent when the opposite position go to market.)
  • MONEY MANAGEMENT
    • Max Operations for session (0 to not use)
    • Lots
    • Trailing Stop (Points) (0 to not use)
    • StopLoss (Points) (0 to not use)
    • Target (Points) (0 to not use)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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