Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform.

You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL.

We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers.





Input Values:

TimeFrame Period Separator

GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input

Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines

VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line

VLine_Style = Vertical Color Style

VLine_Width = Vertical Line Width

Good trading to all and see you soon.

Same indicator for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38899