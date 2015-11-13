Time Range Separator

4.83

Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform.

You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL.

We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers.


Input Values:

  • TimeFrame Period Separator
  • GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input
  • Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines
  • VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line
  • VLine_Style = Vertical Color Style
  • VLine_Width = Vertical Line Width

Good trading to all and see you soon.

Same indicator for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38899

Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2024.05.15 16:58 
 

Buena utilidad. Gracias por compartir

Nasser Hmood N Alqahtani
371
Nasser Hmood N Alqahtani 2023.07.28 02:59 
 

Thanks for share

Abraham Correa
4358
Abraham Correa 2022.10.09 03:38 
 

Functional and revives the overview aspect of chart reading; respects!

