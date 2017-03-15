Target Geometry

4

Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels (Fibonacci).

This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management.

The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument.

The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have.

The target levels are high statistical probability, therefore we recommend to use extreme caution.

This indicator will give you a new perspective and it suggests you a decision on the market.

We are very happy to have created this indicator and we hope it will be useful to all.


Input Values:

    • MODE SETTINGS
      • Scalping (for use in low timeframes)
      • Intraday (for use in middle timeframes)
      • Multiday (for use in high timeframes)
      • Shift (period)
    • LEVEL SETTINGS
      • TRADE ZONE color: NO TRADE, LONG, SHORT
      • Levels Color for each zone
      • line width for each zone
      • Style of line for each zone
    Reviews 10
    Abdullah Alrihily
    2209
    Abdullah Alrihily 2018.11.26 05:37 
     

    good indicator so far

    Vitaliy Kuchanskiy
    498
    Vitaliy Kuchanskiy 2018.06.12 14:07 
     

    very nice indicator. useful indicator for scalping to get TP positions. рекомедую.

    rpd2
    208
    rpd2 2017.03.29 14:33 
     

    I must thank the developers of this indicator. I am almost ashamed to say, but after spending so much money on EAs and indicators on MQL5, this is the

    first indicator that is actually making me real cash consistnetly already. I don't know how to say thanks more. It changes the way I look at the charts and

    my confidence in confirming other sigals. It is simple to use but I think a bit complex in its internal design.

    Thanks guys. Whether you want to scalp, day trade or longer term trade this is the indicator for you.

    My personal strategy is to load the indicator on mulitple instruments at the beginning of a new trading day.

    Analyse the market from scalper to day trading to intermediate mode.

    Then set orders buy and sell a few pips outside the buy and sell zones clearly marked by the indicator.

    I set TP conservative at Target 3-4 , but manage it depending on the signal of stregth of market which the indi also shows.

    Then I may add other pending orders depending on the signals that the indicator will give during the day.

    I rented it for 3 months and made back the money in 1 trade on a 200$ account with 0.01 lots.

    I hope everyone that buys this indicator will have good success.

    There are lots of indicators for hundreds of dollars that are not worth 1 cent. I highly recommend this.....

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    4 (4)
    Indicators
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    Damien Camille Leriche
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    5 (2)
    Indicators
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    4.13 (8)
    Indicators
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    Chantal Sala
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    Abdullah Alrihily
    2209
    Abdullah Alrihily 2018.11.26 05:37 
     

    good indicator so far

    Vitaliy Kuchanskiy
    498
    Vitaliy Kuchanskiy 2018.06.12 14:07 
     

    very nice indicator. useful indicator for scalping to get TP positions. рекомедую.

    lrimondi
    1016
    lrimondi 2018.05.02 13:00 
     

    Useful in trending markets, useless in sideways markets.

    Mikhail Repnikov
    409
    Mikhail Repnikov 2018.04.08 20:55 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    silverforexhk
    54
    silverforexhk 2017.05.11 15:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    rpd2
    208
    rpd2 2017.03.29 14:33 
     

    I must thank the developers of this indicator. I am almost ashamed to say, but after spending so much money on EAs and indicators on MQL5, this is the

    first indicator that is actually making me real cash consistnetly already. I don't know how to say thanks more. It changes the way I look at the charts and

    my confidence in confirming other sigals. It is simple to use but I think a bit complex in its internal design.

    Thanks guys. Whether you want to scalp, day trade or longer term trade this is the indicator for you.

    My personal strategy is to load the indicator on mulitple instruments at the beginning of a new trading day.

    Analyse the market from scalper to day trading to intermediate mode.

    Then set orders buy and sell a few pips outside the buy and sell zones clearly marked by the indicator.

    I set TP conservative at Target 3-4 , but manage it depending on the signal of stregth of market which the indi also shows.

    Then I may add other pending orders depending on the signals that the indicator will give during the day.

    I rented it for 3 months and made back the money in 1 trade on a 200$ account with 0.01 lots.

    I hope everyone that buys this indicator will have good success.

    There are lots of indicators for hundreds of dollars that are not worth 1 cent. I highly recommend this.....

    Orteip
    24
    Orteip 2017.03.27 08:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nathan Muir
    74
    Nathan Muir 2017.03.26 19:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    alfapenna
    39
    alfapenna 2017.03.26 12:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Marco Rossi
    158
    Marco Rossi 2017.03.26 10:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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