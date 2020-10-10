Strx Trendline Break and Bounce Trader

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Trendline based utility, you design your trendlines or horizontal lines, the EA opens trades for you

Possibility to trade on break and/or bounce events

Indipendent break and bounce settings

Configurable market, stop and limit orders

T1T2 Logic to lock profits and minimize losses

Trailing Stop Loss

Max Spread check

Notifies you when your trendlines are crossed

No strange trendline name or syntax, you decide the color of trendlines to monitor and EA open trades for you or only notify you as soon as they are crossed.

Testable in MT4 strategy tester; being a semi-automatic EA it is backtestable in visual mode.



T1T2 means that when points specified are reached, half of order gets closed and stop loss moved to breakeven.

Works on every pair and every timeframe; best results obtained on H4 timeframe, but can be used even for scalping on M5 and M15

EA works in points, 10 points always equal to 1 pip even if your account is a 4 digits account: for example, 20 pips stop loss always equal to 200 points.





Input parameters

MagicNumber : EA magic number, must be unique for every EA instance and different from any other EAs magic numbers

: EA magic number, must be unique for every EA instance and different from any other EAs magic numbers ActiveTrenlinesColor : EA watches trendlines and horizontal lines of this color; every other trendline or horizontal line is ignored

: EA watches trendlines and horizontal lines of this color; every other trendline or horizontal line is ignored ActiveTrenlinesStyle : Style of the line to watch for

: Style of the line to watch for ATRPeriods : Number of bars to calculate ATR for the current timeframe; ATR is used to determine orders distance

: Number of bars to calculate ATR for the current timeframe; ATR is used to determine orders distance TradeTrendlineBreak : if true, when a trendline or horizontal line gets crossed, EA open a trade in same cross direction; for example, if a support line gets broken, EA open a SELL trade, otherwise if a resistance line gets broken EA open a BUY order.

: if true, when a trendline or horizontal line gets crossed, EA open a trade in same cross direction; for example, if a support line gets broken, EA open a SELL trade, otherwise if a resistance line gets broken EA open a BUY order. BreakPendingOffsetUnits : 0 means to open a market order, a positive value will open a STOP order, a negative value will open a LIMIT order; this number is multiplied for ATR to determine the order distance from current price

: 0 means to open a market order, a positive value will open a STOP order, a negative value will open a LIMIT order; this number is multiplied for ATR to determine the order distance from current price BreakSLUnits : Initial Stop Loss ATR factor; this number is multiplied by calculated ATR to determine SL distance

: Initial Stop Loss ATR factor; this number is multiplied by calculated ATR to determine SL distance BreakTPUnits : Initial Take Profit ATR factor , this number is multiplied by calculated ATR to determine TP distance

: Initial Take Profit , BreakTP2Units : Second Take Profit ATR factor , this number is multiplied by calculated ATR to determine TP2 distance

: Second Take Profit , this number is multiplied by calculated ATR to determine TP2 distance BreakLots : Trade volume for break events

: Trade volume for break events TradeTrendlineBounce : if true, when a trendline or horizontal line gets crossed, EA open a trade in opposite cross direction; for example, if a support line gets broken, EA open a BUY trade, otherwise if a resistance line gets broken EA open a SELL order.

: if true, when a trendline or horizontal line gets crossed, EA open a trade in opposite cross direction; for example, if a support line gets broken, EA open a BUY trade, otherwise if a resistance line gets broken EA open a SELL order. BounceXXX parameters are similar

parameters are similar DeactivatedTrendlinesColor : deactivated trendlines color

: deactivated trendlines color TrailSLPoints : Trailing Stop Loss points; the more your trades get profitable, the more your stop losses get smaller securing profits and limiting losses

: Trailing Stop Loss points; the more your trades get profitable, the more your stop losses get smaller securing profits and limiting losses T1T2Points : when a profitable trable reach this number of profit points, half of order gets closed and stop losses is moved to open price (breakeven). This is a common strategy used by many FX professionals

: when a profitable trable reach this number of profit points, half of order gets closed and stop losses is moved to open price (breakeven). This is a common strategy used by many FX professionals MaxSpreadPoints : orders are opened only if spread is less or equal than this value

: orders are opened only if spread is less or equal than this value PendingOrdersExpirationSeconds : in case or stop or limit orders, they will expire after the number of seconds specified here

: in case or stop or limit orders, they will expire after the number of seconds specified here CancelOrphanPendingOrder : if true, if you decide to open 2 limit orders in case of break and bounce, when one is activated the other gets canceled avoiding edging and/or unwanted doubled orders

: if true, if you decide to open 2 limit orders in case of break and bounce, when one is activated the other gets canceled avoiding edging and/or unwanted doubled orders NotifyTrendlineCross : if true, when a trendline or horizontal line gets crossed, a notification will be sent to you linked smartphone with MQL app installed

: if true, when a trendline or horizontal line gets crossed, a notification will be sent to you linked smartphone with MQL app installed MagicNumber: number used by EA to identify its orders; if 0 it is auto-generated by pair and timeframe; if you want to activate more than one indipendent EA on same pair and timeframe, please specify a unique number here



