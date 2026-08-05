Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio

ATLAS PORTFOLIO — One EA, a Five-Market Diversified Trend Portfolio (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, Bitcoin, Ethereum)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades.

ATLAS PORTFOLIO is a single Expert Advisor that trades a low-correlation portfolio of five markets at once from a single chart. Three JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY) run the MEGAMAX Donchian engine — a buy-only breakout with a hard ATR stop-loss, an ATR trailing stop and a time-based exit. Two crypto markets (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) run the COMET engine — a Donchian breakout filtered by the SMA200 trend with an ATR trailing stop. Each asset uses the engine that has been validated for it. There is no grid and no martingale — one position per symbol, each with a hard stop-loss.

RISK WARNING FIRST: As of v1.47 the default Run-Mode is STANDARD. Our own 100% real-tick verification (section below) showed that the previous Ultra default reaches drawdowns far deeper than the long-window figures suggest, so we changed the default and publish those measurements openly. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Standard is the everyday recommendation, Defensive if capital preservation comes first; Aggressive and Ultra are for experienced traders who accept the measured drawdowns below. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

A NOTE ON THE FIGURES — 7.5-YEAR FULL-PORTFOLIO BACKTEST: The complete five-leg portfolio was backtested in the MT5 Strategy Tester from 2019.01.01 to 2026.06.28 (7.5 years) on a single $10,000 account with compounding, at the Standard run mode: Profit Factor 1.48, 1,193 trades, 33.19% win rate, maximum equity drawdown 19.74% (balance drawdown 16.29%), recovery factor 6.17. The total over those 7.5 years was +4,941%, or roughly +68.8% per year compounded. That run is the Strategy Tester report shown in the screenshots. The four-tier table below is measured separately on one representative calendar year (2023) so the risk tiers can be compared like for like; a single year is not representative of every market regime. Everything here is historical backtesting, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNALS, RISK SCALES (MT5 Strategy Tester, all five legs, $10,000, single account, representative calendar year 2023):
- Defensive: +42% / Profit Factor 1.62 / max equity drawdown 9.2%
- Standard (default): +95% / Profit Factor 1.55 / max equity drawdown 17.9%
- Aggressive: +231% / Profit Factor 1.45 / max equity drawdown 32.9%
- Ultra: +1,033% / Profit Factor 1.47 / max equity drawdown 49.2%
Every tier trades the identical set of signals; only position-sizing risk scales. These figures are a single representative year, not a compounded multi-year result. Before choosing a tier, read the real-tick verification below — it is the most realistic measurement we have.

100% REAL-TICK VERIFICATION (2026) — READ THIS BEFORE CHOOSING A TIER: Brokers only store genuine tick-by-tick history for the most recent months, so a multi-year 100% real-tick backtest is structurally impossible at any broker; long windows are always tester-modelled. On the longest window where 100% real ticks exist (2026.04-2026.07, all five legs, $10,000), the four tiers measured:
- Defensive: +$393 / Profit Factor 1.15 / max equity drawdown 11.4%
- Standard: +$534 / Profit Factor 1.11 / max equity drawdown 22.7%
- Aggressive: +$885 / Profit Factor 1.09 / max equity drawdown 39.0%
- Ultra: -$146 / Profit Factor 0.99 / max equity drawdown 70.9%
A second broker's independent real-tick window (2026.01-2026.07) confirmed the Ultra result (PF 0.90, equity drawdown 75.1%). Two conclusions we act on: real-tick drawdowns run materially deeper than long-window figures at every tier, and Ultra was the only losing tier — which is why v1.47 moved the default from Ultra to Standard. We publish this measurement precisely because it is less flattering than the long-window backtest: it is closer to what you will experience live.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trend-following endures long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend, and crypto is highly volatile and can gap. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.


WHY FIVE MARKETS
The FX (yen-weakness trend) sleeve and the crypto (risk-on trend) sleeve are driven by independent forces. Measured daily-return correlation between the JPY and crypto sleeves is near zero (~0.05 and below). Combining near-uncorrelated positive-expectancy streams lowers the blended drawdown below that of any single market and smooths the equity curve. Each leg uses the engine separately validated for its market — MEGAMAX for the JPY pairs, COMET for crypto.


HOW IT WORKS (applied per symbol)

1) Entry
- MEGAMAX legs (JPY): a long is taken when the closed bar closes above the N-bar Donchian channel high (defaults: USDJPY 40 / GBPJPY 20 / EURJPY 20 bars). Buy-only, matching the historically robust yen-weakness profile.
- COMET legs (crypto): a trade is taken when price breaks the Donchian channel by an ATR confirmation buffer, only in the direction of the SMA200 slope, skipping breakouts that are already over-extended from the average.

2) Risk per trade — Hard stop-loss
Every position has a hard stop from the moment it opens (MEGAMAX: a fixed ATR-multiple stop order; COMET: an ATR-multiple trailing stop that also acts as the initial stop). No position is ever left without a defined risk.

3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target
There is no fixed take-profit. As price advances the stop follows at an ATR-multiple distance, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. MEGAMAX legs additionally time-exit after a maximum holding period.

4) Position sizing per leg
Each leg risks a configurable percent of the account balance based on its stop distance and the symbol's tick value, so lots scale to your capital and to each market automatically. The Run-Mode scales that per-leg risk across all five legs at once.


RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
ATLAS PORTFOLIO includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the default and our everyday recommendation — the balanced profile
- Aggressive: growth setting for experienced traders — stronger return, materially deeper measured drawdown
- Ultra: maximum risk, deepest drawdown — in our 2026 real-tick verification it was the only losing tier; select it only if you have read that section and accept it
You choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Users upgrading from v1.46 or earlier: the previous default was Ultra — select Ultra if you want to keep the old behaviour.


IMPORTANT — HOW TO TEST IT
The MetaTrader Strategy Tester runs ONE symbol at a time, so a tester run shows only the leg whose chart symbol you selected (e.g. attach to BTCUSD to verify the Bitcoin leg, or USDJPY for that leg). The full five-market diversification only appears on a LIVE or demo account where all five symbols are available in Market Watch. Attach the single EA to ONE chart; the EA selects every listed symbol that exists on your broker and trades them independently. Missing symbols are skipped safely. Broker symbol suffixes (m, c, .xxx, etc.) are auto-detected.


CONFIGURATION
Everything is driven by parallel per-leg lists (SymbolList / EngineList / TFList / ChannelList / TrailList / ShortList / HoldList / RiskList), so you can add, remove or retune any market without touching code.

NOT included: no grid, no martingale, no averaging-down, no hidden recovery. One position per symbol, always with a hard stop.


RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbols: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD (the EA trades whichever exist on your broker)
- Chart: attach to any one of the listed symbols, on a multi-asset account where all five exist
- Account: sufficient balance and margin for both the JPY pairs and crypto contract sizes
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Standard (also our recommendation). Choose Defensive if low drawdown comes first; use Aggressive or Ultra only if you accept the drawdowns measured in the real-tick verification section.


IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. The headline figures come from a 7.5-year Strategy Tester backtest of the full five-leg portfolio (2019.01.01-2026.06.28) at the Standard run mode, while the four-tier table is a single calendar year (2023); one year is not representative of every regime. Genuine tick-by-tick data only exists for recent months, and on that window every tier measured deeper drawdowns than the long-window figures — see the real-tick verification section. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; crypto is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra tier is intentionally aggressive: it reached roughly 49% drawdown in the 2023 tier test and 70.9% (with a net loss) in the 2026 real-tick verification, which is why it is no longer the default. Start on a demo account, and step down a tier if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes (monthly P&L correlation near zero for most pairs). An equal-weight composite backtest of ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET had no losing calendar year across 7 years (2019-2025, COVID crash and crypto winter included) with a max daily-resolution equity drawdown of 8.8% - a profile none of the three achieves alone. This is a composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee, and the smoothness partly depends on crypto's 2020-2022 bull run.
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
Recommended products
QuantumLogic AI
Silvano Cesar Silva Vieira
Experts
QuantumLogic AI QuantumLogic AI is a highly sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for institutional-grade algorithmic trading. It utilizes a dynamic cost-averaging strategy (Grid) combined with an ultra-fast asynchronous block closing system (Basket). Developed for traders who demand absolute control over market exposure, it incorporates advanced time management and dynamic risk containment protocols. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA filters market direction using a Moving Average baseline and execute
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
BlinkBreakout EA
Dariia Sinielnik
Experts
BlinkBreakout EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that trades breakouts of session ranges (London/New York) with dynamic ATR-based risk management. The EA identifies the consolidation range at the start of a user-defined session, then automatically enters when price breaks the High or Low. Every trade uses a hard Stop Loss calculated from current market volatility (ATR), with optional Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop functions. Key features: • Session-based
PrevBreak Trader
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Experts
PrevBreak Trader EA – Smart Breakout Strategy PrevBreak Trader EA is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to automate strategic entries on previous-bar breakouts with high precision and intelligent confirmation filters. The robot combines price action with a set of supporting indicators, delivering consistent trades and robust risk management. The EA can also be configured to operate only as a signal generator, without sending automated orders. In this mode, you will receive clear ale
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $4999 For traders seeking a professional and disciplined approach to gold trading, SF90 Scuderia was developed exclusively for XAUUSD, utilizing an advanced combination of quantitative analysis, mathematical models, trend identification, and institutional market movement analysis. Unli
Forex Market Scalper
Dzintars Jakovlevs
Experts
FOREX MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhausti
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
Odin AUDCAD
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
️ ODIN AUDCAD — The All-Father of Smart Grid Trading ️ “Wisdom. Precision. Dominance.” RULE THE MARKETS WITH THE POWER OF ODIN Step beyond ordinary trading systems and enter the realm of institutional-grade execution . ODIN AUDCAD is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a battle-hardened Smart Grid AI system , engineered to dominate the AUDCAD M5 timeframe using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and adaptive intelligence. Inspired by the All-Father himself, ODIN doesn’t rely on guess
Sublime Algo V1
Mark Rugira
Experts
Sublime Algo, Gold Scalping Expert Advisor. Sublime Algo is an automated trading system built for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. Developed over 6 months of rigorous testing and iteration, this EA uses a scalping strategy designed to capture short-term price movements in gold. Every version went through extensive back-testing, Monte Carlo simulations, and walk-forward analysis to ensure robustness. Only the strategy that survived stress testing made the final cut. Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD Tim
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
SLTrailingATR
Motohiro Umehara
Experts
SLTrailingATR — User Guide Overview SLTrailingATR is a professional risk management Expert Advisor that automatically manages Stop Loss for your existing positions using M1 timeframe ATR . It will: Set an initial Stop Loss automatically Trail Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor Never move Stop Loss against your position This EA does NOT open trades . It works perfectly with manual trading, signal services, and any other Expert Advisor. ️ Key Features Feature Description Initial S
FREE
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Genius Trades Pro
Loncey Duwarkah
Experts
Trading manually is high risk, stop losing money. Every successful trader knows indexes always rise. Built to profit 300%+ faster instead of waiting. Revolutionize your trading experience and profit 24/7, even while you sleep! Built on Google Gemini AI. One Step Setup:  Any Index Symbol/s (on different charts. Adjust the magic number in the settings if more than 1 robot) Tested:   UK100, SPX500 , FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, JPN225, AUS200 Full free support before and after you purchase.
VectorGold QuantCore EA
Kridtapon Petkaewna
Experts
VectorGold QuantCore EA | Multi-Strategy Portfolio EA for XAUUSD Overview VectorGold QuantCore is a systematic multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a portfolio-based trading approach. Instead of relying on a single entry condition, the EA combines 16 independent rule-based strategies, each with its own logic, direction, holding period, and magic number. The system is built around the concept of strategy diversification — allowing multiple market behaviors to be captured
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Indominous auto NASDAQ scalper
Joao Paulo Casarin Lourenco
Experts
This Expert Advisor is simply an automated strategy that will do no miracle. It is just what it is supposed to be as a consistent good strategy. It makes no overtrade, no martingale, no grid, it will just trade 1 position at a time when the condition is met with desired risk per trade and return greater than the risk. About the strategy: It is a scalper strategy made for NASDAQ that tries to get a piece of the intraday movement. It will trade just once or twice a day. settings: >>Install it on
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
EA Gold Lazada
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
Overview Advanced Entry Logic (Price Action Driven) EAlazada does not rely solely on mechanical breakout levels. It integrates institutional-grade Price Action confirmation to refine entries and filter false breakouts, enhancing precision and trade qua LIMITED LAUNCH PROMOTION — ONLY $49   10/10 (regular price $499 after 10 sales) Private Group support   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/032629a87fdbdc01 yzes real-time market structure, focusing on: Liquidity Sweep Detection Identifies
Gold Market Scalper
Dzintars Jakovlevs
Experts
GOLD MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhaustin
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Winning Strategy Pro
Jasim Mohammed Mousa Bahiya
Experts
Winning Strategy Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M5. It uses a unique algorithm combining multiple technical confirmations for high-probability entries with strict risk management. KEY FEATURES: - Smart price level detection - Multiple entry confirmation filters - Flexible Money Management (Fixed or % Risk) - Daily protection (loss/profit limits, max trades) - Trading time filter - Email & Push notifications - Visual trading zones on chart - Real-time info panel PROTECTION: -
Reversion Trend Tracker
Arthur Wesley Oliveira Leite
Experts
Expert Advisor that seeks reversals of highly profitable trends. Its use is recommended for periods of up to 30 minutes. It can be used for indices, futures and stocks. Its configuration is very intuitive. Superior results are obtained through swing-trade operations. But excellent results are also obtained in day-trading operations. Tests were performed for Timeframes of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes.  For day-trade operations, daily, in the final hour, all positions are closed.  For swing-trade
RSI Dynamic Strategy Builder
Rocio Uriburu
Experts
Explore all my products for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and free Trial versions: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/urocio/seller You have two versions of the EA: Full version with unlimited symbols and features. Trial version (free) to test the EA’s performance: it operates only on EURUSD, runs 5 consecutive cycles, and then pauses for 7 days before restarting. Create your own trading strategies with complete flexibility! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to support multiple trading approach
RBM EA Deluxe
Renato Brendim Medici
Experts
An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait. Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out fir
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
Libraries
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
Apache MHL Moving Average MT5
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Vix Gold Bot
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Experts
Vix Gold Bot is a focused XAUUSD EA built around three independent playbooks: Trend Pullback, London Breakout, and Regime Switch . Each module has its own parameters for entry timing and ATR‑based risk geometry, while a shared engine handles risk, spread control, and order execution. Auto mode picks the most suitable module using H1 ADX/ATR filters, and you can disable any module if you want the EA to trade only the setups you trust. => NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE We provide .SET files on our websi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
FREE
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Direction Dashboard
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a different, defensible idea. This indicator marks exactly that condition so you can see the setups without hunting for them. === WHAT IT DRAWS === - The trend SMA (default 200). - A green arrow
FREE
Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the volatility squeeze: orange dots while the Bollinger band is compressed inside the Keltner channel, and an arrow when the compression releases. This is the visual logic of our Bitcoin Coil EA. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Big directional moves tend to start from low volatility, but a chart does not show "low volatility" directly.
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout
Kenichiro Sakamoto
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
FREE
Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
FREE
Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Sentinel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
FREE
Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Rapid Trade Panel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review