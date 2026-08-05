Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio
- Experts
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.47
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 5
ATLAS PORTFOLIO — One EA, a Five-Market Diversified Trend Portfolio (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, Bitcoin, Ethereum)
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades.
ATLAS PORTFOLIO is a single Expert Advisor that trades a low-correlation portfolio of five markets at once from a single chart. Three JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY) run the MEGAMAX Donchian engine — a buy-only breakout with a hard ATR stop-loss, an ATR trailing stop and a time-based exit. Two crypto markets (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) run the COMET engine — a Donchian breakout filtered by the SMA200 trend with an ATR trailing stop. Each asset uses the engine that has been validated for it. There is no grid and no martingale — one position per symbol, each with a hard stop-loss.
RISK WARNING FIRST: As of v1.47 the default Run-Mode is STANDARD. Our own 100% real-tick verification (section below) showed that the previous Ultra default reaches drawdowns far deeper than the long-window figures suggest, so we changed the default and publish those measurements openly. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Standard is the everyday recommendation, Defensive if capital preservation comes first; Aggressive and Ultra are for experienced traders who accept the measured drawdowns below. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.
A NOTE ON THE FIGURES — 7.5-YEAR FULL-PORTFOLIO BACKTEST: The complete five-leg portfolio was backtested in the MT5 Strategy Tester from 2019.01.01 to 2026.06.28 (7.5 years) on a single $10,000 account with compounding, at the Standard run mode: Profit Factor 1.48, 1,193 trades, 33.19% win rate, maximum equity drawdown 19.74% (balance drawdown 16.29%), recovery factor 6.17. The total over those 7.5 years was +4,941%, or roughly +68.8% per year compounded. That run is the Strategy Tester report shown in the screenshots. The four-tier table below is measured separately on one representative calendar year (2023) so the risk tiers can be compared like for like; a single year is not representative of every market regime. Everything here is historical backtesting, not a live track record.
FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNALS, RISK SCALES (MT5 Strategy Tester, all five legs, $10,000, single account, representative calendar year 2023):
- Defensive: +42% / Profit Factor 1.62 / max equity drawdown 9.2%
- Standard (default): +95% / Profit Factor 1.55 / max equity drawdown 17.9%
- Aggressive: +231% / Profit Factor 1.45 / max equity drawdown 32.9%
- Ultra: +1,033% / Profit Factor 1.47 / max equity drawdown 49.2%
Every tier trades the identical set of signals; only position-sizing risk scales. These figures are a single representative year, not a compounded multi-year result. Before choosing a tier, read the real-tick verification below — it is the most realistic measurement we have.
100% REAL-TICK VERIFICATION (2026) — READ THIS BEFORE CHOOSING A TIER: Brokers only store genuine tick-by-tick history for the most recent months, so a multi-year 100% real-tick backtest is structurally impossible at any broker; long windows are always tester-modelled. On the longest window where 100% real ticks exist (2026.04-2026.07, all five legs, $10,000), the four tiers measured:
- Defensive: +$393 / Profit Factor 1.15 / max equity drawdown 11.4%
- Standard: +$534 / Profit Factor 1.11 / max equity drawdown 22.7%
- Aggressive: +$885 / Profit Factor 1.09 / max equity drawdown 39.0%
- Ultra: -$146 / Profit Factor 0.99 / max equity drawdown 70.9%
A second broker's independent real-tick window (2026.01-2026.07) confirmed the Ultra result (PF 0.90, equity drawdown 75.1%). Two conclusions we act on: real-tick drawdowns run materially deeper than long-window figures at every tier, and Ultra was the only losing tier — which is why v1.47 moved the default from Ultra to Standard. We publish this measurement precisely because it is less flattering than the long-window backtest: it is closer to what you will experience live.
This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trend-following endures long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend, and crypto is highly volatile and can gap. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.
WHY FIVE MARKETS
The FX (yen-weakness trend) sleeve and the crypto (risk-on trend) sleeve are driven by independent forces. Measured daily-return correlation between the JPY and crypto sleeves is near zero (~0.05 and below). Combining near-uncorrelated positive-expectancy streams lowers the blended drawdown below that of any single market and smooths the equity curve. Each leg uses the engine separately validated for its market — MEGAMAX for the JPY pairs, COMET for crypto.
HOW IT WORKS (applied per symbol)
1) Entry
- MEGAMAX legs (JPY): a long is taken when the closed bar closes above the N-bar Donchian channel high (defaults: USDJPY 40 / GBPJPY 20 / EURJPY 20 bars). Buy-only, matching the historically robust yen-weakness profile.
- COMET legs (crypto): a trade is taken when price breaks the Donchian channel by an ATR confirmation buffer, only in the direction of the SMA200 slope, skipping breakouts that are already over-extended from the average.
2) Risk per trade — Hard stop-loss
Every position has a hard stop from the moment it opens (MEGAMAX: a fixed ATR-multiple stop order; COMET: an ATR-multiple trailing stop that also acts as the initial stop). No position is ever left without a defined risk.
3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target
There is no fixed take-profit. As price advances the stop follows at an ATR-multiple distance, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. MEGAMAX legs additionally time-exit after a maximum holding period.
4) Position sizing per leg
Each leg risks a configurable percent of the account balance based on its stop distance and the symbol's tick value, so lots scale to your capital and to each market automatically. The Run-Mode scales that per-leg risk across all five legs at once.
RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
ATLAS PORTFOLIO includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the default and our everyday recommendation — the balanced profile
- Aggressive: growth setting for experienced traders — stronger return, materially deeper measured drawdown
- Ultra: maximum risk, deepest drawdown — in our 2026 real-tick verification it was the only losing tier; select it only if you have read that section and accept it
You choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Users upgrading from v1.46 or earlier: the previous default was Ultra — select Ultra if you want to keep the old behaviour.
IMPORTANT — HOW TO TEST IT
The MetaTrader Strategy Tester runs ONE symbol at a time, so a tester run shows only the leg whose chart symbol you selected (e.g. attach to BTCUSD to verify the Bitcoin leg, or USDJPY for that leg). The full five-market diversification only appears on a LIVE or demo account where all five symbols are available in Market Watch. Attach the single EA to ONE chart; the EA selects every listed symbol that exists on your broker and trades them independently. Missing symbols are skipped safely. Broker symbol suffixes (m, c, .xxx, etc.) are auto-detected.
CONFIGURATION
Everything is driven by parallel per-leg lists (SymbolList / EngineList / TFList / ChannelList / TrailList / ShortList / HoldList / RiskList), so you can add, remove or retune any market without touching code.
NOT included: no grid, no martingale, no averaging-down, no hidden recovery. One position per symbol, always with a hard stop.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbols: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD (the EA trades whichever exist on your broker)
- Chart: attach to any one of the listed symbols, on a multi-asset account where all five exist
- Account: sufficient balance and margin for both the JPY pairs and crypto contract sizes
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Standard (also our recommendation). Choose Defensive if low drawdown comes first; use Aggressive or Ultra only if you accept the drawdowns measured in the real-tick verification section.
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. The headline figures come from a 7.5-year Strategy Tester backtest of the full five-leg portfolio (2019.01.01-2026.06.28) at the Standard run mode, while the four-tier table is a single calendar year (2023); one year is not representative of every regime. Genuine tick-by-tick data only exists for recent months, and on that window every tier measured deeper drawdowns than the long-window figures — see the real-tick verification section. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; crypto is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra tier is intentionally aggressive: it reached roughly 49% drawdown in the 2023 tier test and 70.9% (with a net loss) in the 2026 real-tick verification, which is why it is no longer the default. Start on a demo account, and step down a tier if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes (monthly P&L correlation near zero for most pairs). An equal-weight composite backtest of ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET had no losing calendar year across 7 years (2019-2025, COVID crash and crypto winter included) with a max daily-resolution equity drawdown of 8.8% - a profile none of the three achieves alone. This is a composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee, and the smoothness partly depends on crypto's 2020-2022 bull run.
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades.
ATLAS PORTFOLIO is a single Expert Advisor that trades a low-correlation portfolio of five markets at once from a single chart. Three JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY) run the MEGAMAX Donchian engine — a buy-only breakout with a hard ATR stop-loss, an ATR trailing stop and a time-based exit. Two crypto markets (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) run the COMET engine — a Donchian breakout filtered by the SMA200 trend with an ATR trailing stop. Each asset uses the engine that has been validated for it. There is no grid and no martingale — one position per symbol, each with a hard stop-loss.
RISK WARNING FIRST: As of v1.47 the default Run-Mode is STANDARD. Our own 100% real-tick verification (section below) showed that the previous Ultra default reaches drawdowns far deeper than the long-window figures suggest, so we changed the default and publish those measurements openly. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Standard is the everyday recommendation, Defensive if capital preservation comes first; Aggressive and Ultra are for experienced traders who accept the measured drawdowns below. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.
A NOTE ON THE FIGURES — 7.5-YEAR FULL-PORTFOLIO BACKTEST: The complete five-leg portfolio was backtested in the MT5 Strategy Tester from 2019.01.01 to 2026.06.28 (7.5 years) on a single $10,000 account with compounding, at the Standard run mode: Profit Factor 1.48, 1,193 trades, 33.19% win rate, maximum equity drawdown 19.74% (balance drawdown 16.29%), recovery factor 6.17. The total over those 7.5 years was +4,941%, or roughly +68.8% per year compounded. That run is the Strategy Tester report shown in the screenshots. The four-tier table below is measured separately on one representative calendar year (2023) so the risk tiers can be compared like for like; a single year is not representative of every market regime. Everything here is historical backtesting, not a live track record.
FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNALS, RISK SCALES (MT5 Strategy Tester, all five legs, $10,000, single account, representative calendar year 2023):
- Defensive: +42% / Profit Factor 1.62 / max equity drawdown 9.2%
- Standard (default): +95% / Profit Factor 1.55 / max equity drawdown 17.9%
- Aggressive: +231% / Profit Factor 1.45 / max equity drawdown 32.9%
- Ultra: +1,033% / Profit Factor 1.47 / max equity drawdown 49.2%
Every tier trades the identical set of signals; only position-sizing risk scales. These figures are a single representative year, not a compounded multi-year result. Before choosing a tier, read the real-tick verification below — it is the most realistic measurement we have.
100% REAL-TICK VERIFICATION (2026) — READ THIS BEFORE CHOOSING A TIER: Brokers only store genuine tick-by-tick history for the most recent months, so a multi-year 100% real-tick backtest is structurally impossible at any broker; long windows are always tester-modelled. On the longest window where 100% real ticks exist (2026.04-2026.07, all five legs, $10,000), the four tiers measured:
- Defensive: +$393 / Profit Factor 1.15 / max equity drawdown 11.4%
- Standard: +$534 / Profit Factor 1.11 / max equity drawdown 22.7%
- Aggressive: +$885 / Profit Factor 1.09 / max equity drawdown 39.0%
- Ultra: -$146 / Profit Factor 0.99 / max equity drawdown 70.9%
A second broker's independent real-tick window (2026.01-2026.07) confirmed the Ultra result (PF 0.90, equity drawdown 75.1%). Two conclusions we act on: real-tick drawdowns run materially deeper than long-window figures at every tier, and Ultra was the only losing tier — which is why v1.47 moved the default from Ultra to Standard. We publish this measurement precisely because it is less flattering than the long-window backtest: it is closer to what you will experience live.
This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trend-following endures long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend, and crypto is highly volatile and can gap. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.
WHY FIVE MARKETS
The FX (yen-weakness trend) sleeve and the crypto (risk-on trend) sleeve are driven by independent forces. Measured daily-return correlation between the JPY and crypto sleeves is near zero (~0.05 and below). Combining near-uncorrelated positive-expectancy streams lowers the blended drawdown below that of any single market and smooths the equity curve. Each leg uses the engine separately validated for its market — MEGAMAX for the JPY pairs, COMET for crypto.
HOW IT WORKS (applied per symbol)
1) Entry
- MEGAMAX legs (JPY): a long is taken when the closed bar closes above the N-bar Donchian channel high (defaults: USDJPY 40 / GBPJPY 20 / EURJPY 20 bars). Buy-only, matching the historically robust yen-weakness profile.
- COMET legs (crypto): a trade is taken when price breaks the Donchian channel by an ATR confirmation buffer, only in the direction of the SMA200 slope, skipping breakouts that are already over-extended from the average.
2) Risk per trade — Hard stop-loss
Every position has a hard stop from the moment it opens (MEGAMAX: a fixed ATR-multiple stop order; COMET: an ATR-multiple trailing stop that also acts as the initial stop). No position is ever left without a defined risk.
3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target
There is no fixed take-profit. As price advances the stop follows at an ATR-multiple distance, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. MEGAMAX legs additionally time-exit after a maximum holding period.
4) Position sizing per leg
Each leg risks a configurable percent of the account balance based on its stop distance and the symbol's tick value, so lots scale to your capital and to each market automatically. The Run-Mode scales that per-leg risk across all five legs at once.
RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
ATLAS PORTFOLIO includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the default and our everyday recommendation — the balanced profile
- Aggressive: growth setting for experienced traders — stronger return, materially deeper measured drawdown
- Ultra: maximum risk, deepest drawdown — in our 2026 real-tick verification it was the only losing tier; select it only if you have read that section and accept it
You choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Users upgrading from v1.46 or earlier: the previous default was Ultra — select Ultra if you want to keep the old behaviour.
IMPORTANT — HOW TO TEST IT
The MetaTrader Strategy Tester runs ONE symbol at a time, so a tester run shows only the leg whose chart symbol you selected (e.g. attach to BTCUSD to verify the Bitcoin leg, or USDJPY for that leg). The full five-market diversification only appears on a LIVE or demo account where all five symbols are available in Market Watch. Attach the single EA to ONE chart; the EA selects every listed symbol that exists on your broker and trades them independently. Missing symbols are skipped safely. Broker symbol suffixes (m, c, .xxx, etc.) are auto-detected.
CONFIGURATION
Everything is driven by parallel per-leg lists (SymbolList / EngineList / TFList / ChannelList / TrailList / ShortList / HoldList / RiskList), so you can add, remove or retune any market without touching code.
NOT included: no grid, no martingale, no averaging-down, no hidden recovery. One position per symbol, always with a hard stop.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbols: USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD (the EA trades whichever exist on your broker)
- Chart: attach to any one of the listed symbols, on a multi-asset account where all five exist
- Account: sufficient balance and margin for both the JPY pairs and crypto contract sizes
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Standard (also our recommendation). Choose Defensive if low drawdown comes first; use Aggressive or Ultra only if you accept the drawdowns measured in the real-tick verification section.
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. The headline figures come from a 7.5-year Strategy Tester backtest of the full five-leg portfolio (2019.01.01-2026.06.28) at the Standard run mode, while the four-tier table is a single calendar year (2023); one year is not representative of every regime. Genuine tick-by-tick data only exists for recent months, and on that window every tier measured deeper drawdowns than the long-window figures — see the real-tick verification section. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; crypto is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra tier is intentionally aggressive: it reached roughly 49% drawdown in the 2023 tier test and 70.9% (with a net loss) in the 2026 real-tick verification, which is why it is no longer the default. Start on a demo account, and step down a tier if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes (monthly P&L correlation near zero for most pairs). An equal-weight composite backtest of ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET had no losing calendar year across 7 years (2019-2025, COVID crash and crypto winter included) with a max daily-resolution equity drawdown of 8.8% - a profile none of the three achieves alone. This is a composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee, and the smoothness partly depends on crypto's 2020-2022 bull run.
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831