SureBot

SureBot is a very simple yet powerful trading robot with initial balance as low as $100. All you need to do is install it on your MT4 platform and it will do trading automatically without you monitoring it. You will also be notified if an order has begun executing. Simply install the MT4 app on your mobile device (ex. Android/iPhone). It will execute orders based on potential trend and price strength. Order lot sizes are based on you preferred risk for each trade where the default is 1% of your available fund. 

As for the Stop-Loss (SL), the value is generated automatically by SureBot. For example, in a Buy order, the SL will be near the previous low, while the SL for a Sell order will be near the previous high. Basically this is what traders do on manual trading. 

With regards to the Take-Profit (TP), the value will be based on the SL-TP ratio the user has set on the Input Window. By default, the value is set to 2, meaning the TP will be twice the size of the SL. For example, the SL is 40 pips from the order price, the TP will be 80 pips.

SureBot has the ability to implement a Trailing Stop-Loss. The Trailing Trigger and the Trailing Distance in pips are both set in the Input Window.

Aside from the Trailing Stop-Loss, the SureBot also implements automatic closing of an order if current situations are against the trend. This feature can be disabled in the Input Window.

SureBot can be enabled/disabled in the Input Window. For example, if the trader doesn't want to use SureBot yet, he/she can disable it. if SureBot is enabled, the timeframe will be restricted to M30 to ensure the trading rules will function smoothly.

MT4 Platform Download:

Testing SureBot on various MT4 broker platforms, we noticed that the results generated under a specific broker is more smooth and have higher profitability as compared to other brokers. Hence, we would like to recommend you to register on this link http://icmarkets.com/?camp=50371 and test SureBot using their available MT4 strategy tester. A minimum of $200 initial deposit to start trading using SureBot will be fine (but the ideal is at least $100-200 initial deposit.


Input Window Settings:

Fund Risk (%) = percentage of current balance you are willing to risk losing.

Trailing SL Enabled = enables Trailing Stop-Loss for this order.

Trailing Distance (pips) = pip distance of trailing SL from the current bid price.

Trailing Trigger (pips) = pip distance of bid price from the your order price to trigger Trailing Stop-Loss.

SL-TP Ratio = value of TP as compared to the SL.

Auto Order Enabled = enables the auto execution of order if conditions are satisfied.

Note: Default setting have been found to be more profitable. Suggested to be used on the following pairs on an M30 timeframe: USDJPY, AUDJPY, AUDUSD,  USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURUSD).

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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