SureBot is a very simple yet powerful trading robot with initial balance as low as $100. All you need to do is install it on your MT4 platform and it will do trading automatically without you monitoring it. You will also be notified if an order has begun executing. Simply install the MT4 app on your mobile device (ex. Android/iPhone). It will execute orders based on potential trend and price strength. Order lot sizes are based on you preferred risk for each trade where the default is 1% of your available fund.

As for the Stop-Loss (SL), the value is generated automatically by SureBot. For example, in a Buy order, the SL will be near the previous low, while the SL for a Sell order will be near the previous high. Basically this is what traders do on manual trading.

With regards to the Take-Profit (TP), the value will be based on the SL-TP ratio the user has set on the Input Window. By default, the value is set to 2, meaning the TP will be twice the size of the SL. For example, the SL is 40 pips from the order price, the TP will be 80 pips.

SureBot has the ability to implement a Trailing Stop-Loss. The Trailing Trigger and the Trailing Distance in pips are both set in the Input Window.

Aside from the Trailing Stop-Loss, the SureBot also implements automatic closing of an order if current situations are against the trend. This feature can be disabled in the Input Window.

SureBot can be enabled/disabled in the Input Window. For example, if the trader doesn't want to use SureBot yet, he/she can disable it. if SureBot is enabled, the timeframe will be restricted to M30 to ensure the trading rules will function smoothly.

MT4 Platform Download :

Testing SureBot on various MT4 broker platforms, we noticed that the results generated under a specific broker is more smooth and have higher profitability as compared to other brokers. Hence, we would like to recommend you to register on this link

and test SureBot using their available MT4 strategy tester. A minimum of $200 initial deposit to start trading using SureBot will be fine (but the ideal is at least $100-200 initial deposit.



Input Window Settings :

Fund Risk (%) = percentage of current balance you are willing to risk losing.

Trailing SL Enabled = enables Trailing Stop-Loss for this order.

Trailing Distance (pips) = pip distance of trailing SL from the current bid price.

Trailing Trigger (pips) = pip distance of bid price from the your order price to trigger Trailing Stop-Loss.

SL-TP Ratio = value of TP as compared to the SL.

Auto Order Enabled = enables the auto execution of order if conditions are satisfied.