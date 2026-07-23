Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner Compression

Volume Day Before Sergio Antoni Escudero Tirado Indicators

This indicator draws a price area in which the volume percentage was traded the day before. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the upper price and the lower price of the percentage of volume was traded the day before. The upper/lower lines start and end with the day calculated. But they are referred with the values of the day before. NOT the day in which are. With this indicator you can see where the volume moved in the day before. It uses percenti