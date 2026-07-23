Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner Compression

FREE — the volatility squeeze: orange dots while the Bollinger band is compressed inside the Keltner channel, and an arrow when the compression releases. This is the visual logic of our Bitcoin Coil EA.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Big directional moves tend to start from low volatility, but a chart does not show "low volatility" directly. This indicator marks it: when the Bollinger band sits fully inside the Keltner channel, volatility is compressed — the squeeze. When the band pushes back outside, the squeeze has released, and the arrow shows the direction the closed bars were already moving.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- Bollinger band (blue) and Keltner channel (grey, dotted), both computed from closed bars.
- Orange dots on the middle band while the squeeze is on (Bollinger fully inside Keltner).
- A green arrow when the squeeze releases with upward closed-bar momentum, a red arrow with downward momentum.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
Both channels, the squeeze state and the release are computed from closed bars only. An arrow appears on the bar right after the release is confirmed and never moves or disappears later. You can scroll back and trust what you see.

=== SETTINGS ===
- BBPeriod (default 20) / BBDev (2.0): Bollinger band.
- KCPeriod (20) / KCMultATR (1.5): Keltner channel (EMA middle + ATR multiple width).
- ATRPeriod (14).
- MomLookback (4): closed-bar momentum window that decides the arrow direction.
- ShowArrows: turn the release arrows on or off.

Defaults are the classic squeeze configuration. A setting that suits one market rarely transfers to another — watch it on the instrument and timeframe you actually trade.

=== HONEST NOTE ===
This is a visualisation tool, not a signal service. Most squeezes resolve as fakeouts: the release arrow only tells you which way momentum pointed when volatility expanded, not whether the move will continue. In ranging markets the release arrows will not work — compression releases into chop and the move dies immediately. Watch how squeezes resolve on your instrument before you trade the idea, and never trade a release without a stop-loss.

=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Bitcoin Coil Squeeze Breakout — the Expert Advisor that trades exactly this squeeze release on BTCUSD, with a hard stop-loss on every trade, an ATR trailing stop, one position, no martingale and no grid. Profit factor 3.59, maximum equity drawdown 21.4%, 57 trades over 8 years — few trades, because it waits for compression.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182901

Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend (BTCUSD D1) — profit factor 2.40, maximum equity drawdown 47%, but only 28 trades in 8 years. Read that trade count before you judge the profit factor.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182361

Both EAs lose money when the market ranges. That is what breakout trading is.

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644

All our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

How the squeeze is calculated, with chart examples: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773323

If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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agushboy 2026.08.05 02:46 
 

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