Powerful pullback EA to trade any forex pair.

Live performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - send a private message to request the set files

Quick start

- Set the EA on M15 chart of EURGBP (sell only), EURCHF (buy only), USDCAD (buy only), EURUSD (sell only).

- One-time risk is about 300 usd per pair for min lot. Make sure risks are comfortable for you.

- Make sure the time zone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers.

- Left the rest at their defaults, there are no sophisticated settings, and everything is ready to start seamless 24/7 trading.

Customizable trading logic

- Currency-specific intraday price actions are tracked, and depending on the nature of these actions trades are opened with an expectation of either a continuation of the price movement, or a return of the price to initial levels. User may choose whether the EA should trade short, medium or long term price actions. User can also set trading frequency to comfortable level. The EA will use best optimized settings in any selected scenario.

- The EA will smoothly open specified number of trades one by one using hard common stop-loss. Trades are closed with automatically dragged common take-profit. This makes it possible to expect constant smooth equity growth with controllable risks.

Pair selection tips

- Trade either positive swaps, or pairs with roughly equal long and short swap rates. Use Allowed Trade Direction option to trade one side only.

- Not sensitive to american news cross pairs are preferable

- Less volatile pairs are also preferable.

Backtesting tips

- The EA trades on candle closure and may be tested with "Open prices only" mode, which is much faster than "Every tick" with essentially same results. Use M15 timeframe for "Open prices only" mode. For "Every tick" tester timeframe does not matter.

- Swap may significantly impact backtest results, so it makes sense to set backtest starting date to not earlier than 2022-2023. Swap rates were very different before that time.

- The EA may open multiple same time trades, and the list of trades at certain point of time will depend on date of EA launch on live chart or starting date of the backtest.

Trade carefully

- Tester or live performance in the past does not guarantee any profitability in the future. Risk settings should not be based on backtests. Low risk trading is potentially more profitable in a long-term perspective. Do not increase defatult risks too much.

- While the EA is ready made to trade any of forex pairs, it is single chart EA, and simultaneous trading multiple pairs is quite risky.

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Send a private message for any questions on EA work, installation and settings.