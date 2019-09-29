Gridingale

4.33

Gridingale is a new complex Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale. It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements

A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator.

It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets that have a rebate to maximize  profits over the long term.

Results are good on EUR/USD but you can use it everywhere by adjusting the settings. Timeframe H1.
Inputs:

  • Buy enabled - Allow the EA to Buy.
  • Sell enabled - Allow the EA to Sell.
  • Rebate mode - Allow the EA to Buy or Sell only if there is a positive swap.
  • Maximum orders - Maximum order the EA can take simultaneously.
  • Start new cycle - Tell the EA to start a new cycle at the end of the current one.
  • Use indicator to start a new cycle -  Only start a new cycle if the indicator is overbought (for sell) or oversold (for buy) in the selected timeframe & period.
  • Indicator - Indicator to use (RSI, MFI or Stochastic).
  • Indicator Timeframe - Timeframe for the indicator.
  • Indicator Period - Period for the indicator.
  • Lot multiplier for martingale - Lot multiplier for martingale.
  • Initial martingale lot - Initial lot for martingale.
  • Initial martingale lot per balance - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial martingale lot = 0.01 & Initial martingale lot per balance 1000, lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)
  • Grid lot - Lot for grid orders.
  • Grid lot per balance - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Grid lot = 0.01 & Grid lot per balance = 1000, lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)
  • Maximum lot - Maximum lot the EA can use for an order.
  • Global TakeProfit - TakeProfit for the martingale. (It will also close grid orders)
  • Global StopLoss - StopLoss for the martingale. (It will also close grid orders)
  • Grid TakeProfit - TakeProfit for grid orders. 
  • Grid StopLoss - StopLoss for grid orders.
  • Distance between grid orders - Distance between two grid orders.
  • Distance between martingale orders - Distance between two martingale orders.
  • Distance added every new martingale order. Distance added every new martingale order from last.
  • Order number for loss covering. Must be >= 2 - Number of martigale orders that need to be open for activate the loss covering system.
  • Loss covering TakeProfit - Loss covering TP
  • Magic number - The magic number.
  • Show buttons and informations - Display buttons and informations box in the chart.

Recommended balance: low risk: +10,000$, medium risk: +3,000$, high risk: ±500$.

WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.


Reviews 7
Antonius Henry
96
Antonius Henry 2025.06.16 09:29 
 

Many Thanks For making This Great EA .. already using it for a WEEK very Happy to have it.

Fabrizio La Mantia
656
Fabrizio La Mantia 2021.09.13 20:55 
 

if you have open mind you can use this EA in every way you want make money. In every my account i use this EA in combination with some indicators. At the moment i one year i never lose money just grow up my accounts!

Sasha Banjac
111
Sasha Banjac 2020.05.26 16:49 
 

It is a killer combo and a winning formula This EA shows no mercy. Outstanding algo does everything possible to extract pips and keep you on the winning side. This is not just ordinary we have heard it before type of thing . Support is unparalleled, directly in touch with the developer if you need any help. Impressive. 10/10

Cheers

Reply to review