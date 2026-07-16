MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Direction Dashboard

FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether the timeframes agree before you act.

=== HOW IT DECIDES ===
For each timeframe, the trend is called UP only when two things agree: the last closed price is on the correct side of a moving average, AND that moving average is sloping the same way over the last few bars. If those two disagree, the cell is grey - "no clear trend" is an honest answer, and it is shown as one rather than forced into up or down.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
Everything is read from closed bars: the moving average and the slope are measured at the last completed bar, never the forming one. A cell that turns green does not turn grey again a minute later. You can trust what the panel showed you when you took the trade.

=== WHAT YOU SEE ===
- One row per timeframe (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1), each green (up), red (down) or grey (no agreement).
- A summary line: "ALL UP", "ALL DOWN", or a count like "3 up / 1 down".
- An optional alert the moment all five timeframes line up in the same direction.

=== SETTINGS ===
- MA_Period (default 50): the moving average length used on every timeframe.
- MA_Method (default EMA): SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.
- Slope_Bars (default 3): how many bars back the slope is measured over.
- Corner, XGap, YGap: where the panel sits on the chart.
- AlertOnAlign: alert when all timeframes agree.

=== HONEST NOTES ===
Timeframe alignment is a filter, not a signal. When every timeframe points up, trend-following trades have the wind behind them - but alignment also happens near the end of a move, right before it turns. Use it to avoid trading against the higher timeframe, not as a reason to enter on its own. And on very quiet instruments the higher timeframes will sit grey for long stretches; that is the tool being honest, not broken.

=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS THAT TRADE WITH THE TREND ===
This panel shows you the trend. These are the Expert Advisors that trade it automatically, with the real-tick numbers we measured. Every one uses a hard stop-loss on every trade, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid.

- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
- Ethereum Trend Follower (ETHUSD H4) — profit factor 3.72, maximum equity drawdown 8.5%, 93 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182358
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — the same discipline across 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751

Every number above is from an every-tick backtest on real ticks, and every one of those EAs loses money in ranging markets. That is what trend following is.

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Spread Guard (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185748
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

Our other free tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

If this is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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