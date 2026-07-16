Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling

FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed some of the breakouts that turned into the big winners, and net profit fell. The one filter that consistently paid for itself was a spread ceiling. That one is not a market filter at all: it removes trades that were never profitable to begin with, because the cost of entry ate the edge before the trade started.

To use that filter, you first have to see what your spread actually does. That is all this indicator is for.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- A histogram of the spread, in points, for every bar.
- The moving average of the spread over the last N bars — your instrument's "normal".
- A ceiling line: either a fixed number of points that you choose, or a multiple of the average.
- Every bar whose spread exceeded the ceiling is coloured red. Those are the bars where entering cost you more than it should have.
- A panel showing the current spread, the average and the ceiling, so you can see at a glance whether now is a bad moment to enter.

=== WHAT YOU WILL PROBABLY FIND ===
Spread is not constant, and it is not random. It widens around the session rollover, around high-impact news, at the Friday close and the Monday open, and on thin instruments during the Asian session. If your strategy happens to trade at those moments, a fraction of your edge is being handed to the broker before the position even opens — and a backtest run on average spread will never tell you.

=== SETTINGS ===
- Avg_Period (default 100): how many bars to average the spread over.
- MaxSpreadPts (default 0): a fixed ceiling in points. Set 0 to use the multiple below instead.
- Ceiling_Mult (default 2.0): the ceiling as a multiple of the average spread. 2.0 means "twice the normal spread is too much".
- ShowPanel: turn the on-chart panel on or off.

There is no universal correct ceiling. Watch your instrument for a few days, see where the red bars fall, and set the number so that it catches the blowouts and not the ordinary noise.

=== HONEST NOTES ===
This is a visualisation tool, not a signal. It will not tell you when to buy. It tells you when entering is expensive — which, for a system that trades often, matters more than most people think.

MT4 note: MetaTrader 4 does not store a per-bar spread in its history, so on MT4 the spread series is recorded live while the indicator runs. Bars that existed before you attached it show the current spread as a placeholder. The panel and the bars from now on are the part to trust. The MT5 version reads the real per-bar spread from history and is accurate on old bars too.


=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS THAT ACTUALLY USE A SPREAD CEILING ===
Every EA we sell refuses to open a position when the spread is above a limit you set - the filter this indicator exists to help you calibrate. All of them use a hard stop-loss on every trade, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid. Real-tick numbers:

- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

Our other free tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

If this is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Stefano Frisetti
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
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Experts
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Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
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