Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
- Utilities
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.0
★ 100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration.
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.
More tools from the same developer:
- Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Rapid Trade Panel (one-click risk-based trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
Trailing Manager — Universal Trailing Stop & Break-Even for Any Position
Trailing Manager is a standalone utility. It does NOT open trades. Attach it to a chart and it manages the stop-loss of positions opened by ANY EA, signal, or by hand — adding break-even and a trailing stop to strategies that don't have one, and protecting manual trades automatically.
This is a tool, not investment advice. Stops are sent to your broker and are subject to slippage, gaps, and the broker's minimum stop distance.
WHAT IT DOES
- Break-even — once a position is a set number of pips in profit, the stop is moved to entry plus a small locked offset, so the trade can no longer turn into a loss.
- Trailing stop, three methods:
- Fixed pips — a constant distance behind price.
- ATR — distance = ATR x multiplier, so it widens in volatility and tightens in calm.
- Percent — distance as a percentage of price (scale-invariant, handy for gold and crypto).
- Step trailing — only advance the stop when it improves by at least a set number of pips, to avoid over-modifying.
- Initial SL/TP enforcement — optionally attach a stop-loss and/or take-profit to "naked" positions that were opened without one.
- Broker stop-distance aware — modifications that would violate the broker's minimum stop level are skipped instead of rejected.
SCOPE
Manage just the chart symbol or the whole account, with an optional magic-number filter so it trails only one strategy and leaves the rest untouched.
ON-CHART PANEL
A compact panel shows the active break-even and trailing settings, the number of positions being managed, and the floating P/L in your account currency.
WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER
The management logic runs in the Strategy Tester, so you can attach it together with a trading EA and watch break-even and trailing operate on historical data.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Attach to one chart per symbol you want managed, or set scope to ALL symbols to cover the whole account from a single chart.
- Use the magic filter to trail only a specific EA's positions.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled so the utility can modify stops.
- Broker-agnostic; pip size and stop levels are read from each symbol's contract specs.
KEY INPUTS
- InpAllSymbols / InpMagicFilter: scope
- InpUseBreakEven / InpBE_TriggerPips / InpBE_OffsetPips: break-even
- InpUseTrailing / InpTrailMethod (0 fixed / 1 ATR / 2 percent)
- InpTrailPips / InpATRperiod / InpATRmult / InpTrailPct: per-method distance
- InpTrailStepPips: minimum stop advance
- InpForceSL / InpForceSLPips, InpForceTP / InpForceTPPips: SL/TP enforcement for naked positions
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.
More tools from the same developer:
- Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Rapid Trade Panel (one-click risk-based trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
Trailing Manager — Universal Trailing Stop & Break-Even for Any Position
Trailing Manager is a standalone utility. It does NOT open trades. Attach it to a chart and it manages the stop-loss of positions opened by ANY EA, signal, or by hand — adding break-even and a trailing stop to strategies that don't have one, and protecting manual trades automatically.
This is a tool, not investment advice. Stops are sent to your broker and are subject to slippage, gaps, and the broker's minimum stop distance.
WHAT IT DOES
- Break-even — once a position is a set number of pips in profit, the stop is moved to entry plus a small locked offset, so the trade can no longer turn into a loss.
- Trailing stop, three methods:
- Fixed pips — a constant distance behind price.
- ATR — distance = ATR x multiplier, so it widens in volatility and tightens in calm.
- Percent — distance as a percentage of price (scale-invariant, handy for gold and crypto).
- Step trailing — only advance the stop when it improves by at least a set number of pips, to avoid over-modifying.
- Initial SL/TP enforcement — optionally attach a stop-loss and/or take-profit to "naked" positions that were opened without one.
- Broker stop-distance aware — modifications that would violate the broker's minimum stop level are skipped instead of rejected.
SCOPE
Manage just the chart symbol or the whole account, with an optional magic-number filter so it trails only one strategy and leaves the rest untouched.
ON-CHART PANEL
A compact panel shows the active break-even and trailing settings, the number of positions being managed, and the floating P/L in your account currency.
WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER
The management logic runs in the Strategy Tester, so you can attach it together with a trading EA and watch break-even and trailing operate on historical data.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Attach to one chart per symbol you want managed, or set scope to ALL symbols to cover the whole account from a single chart.
- Use the magic filter to trail only a specific EA's positions.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled so the utility can modify stops.
- Broker-agnostic; pip size and stop levels are read from each symbol's contract specs.
KEY INPUTS
- InpAllSymbols / InpMagicFilter: scope
- InpUseBreakEven / InpBE_TriggerPips / InpBE_OffsetPips: break-even
- InpUseTrailing / InpTrailMethod (0 fixed / 1 ATR / 2 percent)
- InpTrailPips / InpATRperiod / InpATRmult / InpTrailPct: per-method distance
- InpTrailStepPips: minimum stop advance
- InpForceSL / InpForceSLPips, InpForceTP / InpForceTPPips: SL/TP enforcement for naked positions