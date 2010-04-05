Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4

★ 100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.

More tools from the same developer:
- Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Rapid Trade Panel (one-click risk-based trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

Trailing Manager — Universal Trailing Stop & Break-Even for Any Position

Trailing Manager is a standalone utility. It does NOT open trades. Attach it to a chart and it manages the stop-loss of positions opened by ANY EA, signal, or by hand — adding break-even and a trailing stop to strategies that don't have one, and protecting manual trades automatically.

This is a tool, not investment advice. Stops are sent to your broker and are subject to slippage, gaps, and the broker's minimum stop distance.


WHAT IT DOES

- Break-even — once a position is a set number of pips in profit, the stop is moved to entry plus a small locked offset, so the trade can no longer turn into a loss.
- Trailing stop, three methods:
- Fixed pips — a constant distance behind price.
- ATR — distance = ATR x multiplier, so it widens in volatility and tightens in calm.
- Percent — distance as a percentage of price (scale-invariant, handy for gold and crypto).
- Step trailing — only advance the stop when it improves by at least a set number of pips, to avoid over-modifying.
- Initial SL/TP enforcement — optionally attach a stop-loss and/or take-profit to "naked" positions that were opened without one.
- Broker stop-distance aware — modifications that would violate the broker's minimum stop level are skipped instead of rejected.


SCOPE

Manage just the chart symbol or the whole account, with an optional magic-number filter so it trails only one strategy and leaves the rest untouched.


ON-CHART PANEL

A compact panel shows the active break-even and trailing settings, the number of positions being managed, and the floating P/L in your account currency.


WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER

The management logic runs in the Strategy Tester, so you can attach it together with a trading EA and watch break-even and trailing operate on historical data.


RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Attach to one chart per symbol you want managed, or set scope to ALL symbols to cover the whole account from a single chart.
- Use the magic filter to trail only a specific EA's positions.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled so the utility can modify stops.
- Broker-agnostic; pip size and stop levels are read from each symbol's contract specs.


KEY INPUTS

- InpAllSymbols / InpMagicFilter: scope
- InpUseBreakEven / InpBE_TriggerPips / InpBE_OffsetPips: break-even
- InpUseTrailing / InpTrailMethod (0 fixed / 1 ATR / 2 percent)
- InpTrailPips / InpATRperiod / InpATRmult / InpTrailPct: per-method distance
- InpTrailStepPips: minimum stop advance
- InpForceSL / InpForceSLPips, InpForceTP / InpForceTPPips: SL/TP enforcement for naked positions
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Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ATLAS PORTFOLIO — One EA, a Five-Market Diversified Trend Portfolio (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, Bitcoin, Ethereum) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades. ATLAS PORTFOLIO is
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
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Donchian Trend Engine
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
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Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
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Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
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Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a different, defensible idea. This indicator marks exactly that condition so you can see the setups without hunting for them. === WHAT IT DRAWS === - The trend SMA (default 200). - A green arrow
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Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the volatility squeeze: orange dots while the Bollinger band is compressed inside the Keltner channel, and an arrow when the compression releases. This is the visual logic of our Bitcoin Coil EA. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Big directional moves tend to start from low volatility, but a chart does not show "low volatility" directly.
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MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
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Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
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Gold Viper Breakout
Kenichiro Sakamoto
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
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Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
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Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
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Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
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Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
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Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Sentinel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
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Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
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Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Rapid Trade Panel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market
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Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
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Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
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Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
Bitcoin Nova Aggressive MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN NOVA EA — Aggressive BTCUSD H4 Trend (High Risk) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It uses a large default risk per trade (RiskPercent = 10, MaxLot 50) with aggressive compounding on BTCUSD. In te
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