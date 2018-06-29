The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies.

All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading.

The screenshots section shows the back-test results.

The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts.





Parameters

Lots = 0.01

= 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000)

= 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number.

Symbol: USDCHF.

Timeframe - H1, but other timeframes can be used as well.