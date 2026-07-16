MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT4

FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether the timeframes agree before you act.

=== HOW IT DECIDES ===
For each timeframe, the trend is called UP only when two things agree: the last closed price is on the correct side of a moving average, AND that moving average is sloping the same way over the last few bars. If those two disagree, the cell is grey - "no clear trend" is an honest answer, and it is shown as one rather than forced into up or down.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
Everything is read from closed bars: the moving average and the slope are measured at the last completed bar, never the forming one. A cell that turns green does not turn grey again a minute later. You can trust what the panel showed you when you took the trade.

=== WHAT YOU SEE ===
- One row per timeframe (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1), each green (up), red (down) or grey (no agreement).
- A summary line: "ALL UP", "ALL DOWN", or a count like "3 up / 1 down".
- An optional alert the moment all five timeframes line up in the same direction.

=== SETTINGS ===
- MA_Period (default 50): the moving average length used on every timeframe.
- MA_Method (default EMA): SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.
- Slope_Bars (default 3): how many bars back the slope is measured over.
- Corner, XGap, YGap: where the panel sits on the chart.
- AlertOnAlign: alert when all timeframes agree.

=== HONEST NOTES ===
Timeframe alignment is a filter, not a signal. When every timeframe points up, trend-following trades have the wind behind them - but alignment also happens near the end of a move, right before it turns. Use it to avoid trading against the higher timeframe, not as a reason to enter on its own. And on very quiet instruments the higher timeframes will sit grey for long stretches; that is the tool being honest, not broken.

=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS THAT TRADE WITH THE TREND ===
This panel shows you the trend. These are the Expert Advisors that trade it automatically, with the real-tick numbers we measured. Every one uses a hard stop-loss on every trade, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid.

- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
- Ethereum Trend Follower (ETHUSD H4) — profit factor 3.72, maximum equity drawdown 8.5%, 93 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182358
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — the same discipline across 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751

Every number above is from an every-tick backtest on real ticks, and every one of those EAs loses money in ranging markets. That is what trend following is.

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Spread Guard (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185748
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

Our other free tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

If this is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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