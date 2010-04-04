Aegis Account Protector MT4
- Utilities
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.0
★ 100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration.
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.
More free tools from the same developer:
- Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Rapid Trade Panel (one-click risk-based trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
Account Protector — Equity Guardian for Any EA or Manual Trading
Account Protector is a standalone risk-management utility. It does NOT open trades. Attach it to ONE chart and it watches your WHOLE account and steps in when your rules are breached — no matter which EA, signal, or manual order produced the positions. One protector covers everything running on the account.
This is a tool, not investment advice. It cannot prevent slippage, gaps, or a broker outage; it acts on the prices and account state your terminal receives.
WHAT IT PROTECTS AGAINST
- Equity trailing stop — close everything if equity falls a set % below its running peak. Locks in open profit and caps give-back.
- Maximum total drawdown — close everything if equity drops a set % below your peak balance.
- Daily loss limit — halt for the rest of the day (optionally closing open trades) once the day's loss reaches your limit.
- Margin-level emergency — close everything if the margin level falls below your floor, before a stop-out.
- Profit target — bank the day's gains by closing all at a set % profit, then stand aside until tomorrow.
- Consecutive losses — pause for the day after a losing streak.
- Weekend flat — go flat and stay flat from a chosen Friday hour.
- High-impact news pause — pause (and optionally close) around economic-calendar events.
HOW IT WORKS
Hard stops (equity trail, max drawdown, margin) close all in-scope positions once and stay halted until you press RESET — so a violated account does not silently re-arm. Daily stops (daily loss, profit target, consecutive losses, weekend) clear automatically at the next trading day. While halted, the protector can keep the account flat by closing any positions that re-appear.
You choose the scope: the whole account (all symbols) or just the chart symbol, with an optional magic-number filter so it only manages one strategy.
ON-CHART PANEL & BUTTONS
A clean status panel shows the current state, the trigger that fired, balance/equity, margin level, equity drawdown, the day's P/L, open positions and floating P/L, and every guard's setting at a glance. Two buttons: PANIC (close everything now) and RESET (re-arm the guards and re-baseline the peaks).
ALERTS
Optional push (MetaQuotes ID), e-mail, and generic webhook (Discord / Slack) notifications on every trigger. The webhook URL must be added to the terminal's allowed-URL list.
WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER
The protection logic runs in the Strategy Tester, so you can attach it together with a trading EA and watch the triggers fire on historical data before going live.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Attach to a single chart of any symbol (a quiet timeframe such as M5 or M15 is fine).
- Enable the guards you want; leave the rest off.
- For a multi-EA account, set scope to ALL symbols and magic filter to 0.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled so the utility can close positions.
- Broker-agnostic and account-currency aware; works on any broker and any account currency.
KEY INPUTS
- InpAllSymbols / InpMagicFilter: scope of protection
- InpUseEquityTrail / InpEquityTrailPct: trailing equity stop
- InpUseMaxDD / InpMaxDDPct: maximum total drawdown
- InpUseDailyLoss / InpDailyLossPct / InpDailyLossClose: daily loss limit
- InpUseMarginStop / InpMarginLevelPct: margin-level emergency close
- InpUseProfitTarget / InpProfitTargetPct: daily profit target
- InpUseConsecLoss / InpMaxConsecLoss: consecutive-loss pause
- InpUseFridayClose / InpFridayCloseHour: weekend flat
- InpUseNewsStop and the news settings: high-impact news pause
- InpKeepFlatWhileHalted: keep the account flat while halted
- Notification settings: push / e-mail / webhook
What each of our 4 free utilities does, and how to set them up: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772365
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.
More free tools from the same developer:
- Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Rapid Trade Panel (one-click risk-based trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
Account Protector — Equity Guardian for Any EA or Manual Trading
Account Protector is a standalone risk-management utility. It does NOT open trades. Attach it to ONE chart and it watches your WHOLE account and steps in when your rules are breached — no matter which EA, signal, or manual order produced the positions. One protector covers everything running on the account.
This is a tool, not investment advice. It cannot prevent slippage, gaps, or a broker outage; it acts on the prices and account state your terminal receives.
WHAT IT PROTECTS AGAINST
- Equity trailing stop — close everything if equity falls a set % below its running peak. Locks in open profit and caps give-back.
- Maximum total drawdown — close everything if equity drops a set % below your peak balance.
- Daily loss limit — halt for the rest of the day (optionally closing open trades) once the day's loss reaches your limit.
- Margin-level emergency — close everything if the margin level falls below your floor, before a stop-out.
- Profit target — bank the day's gains by closing all at a set % profit, then stand aside until tomorrow.
- Consecutive losses — pause for the day after a losing streak.
- Weekend flat — go flat and stay flat from a chosen Friday hour.
- High-impact news pause — pause (and optionally close) around economic-calendar events.
HOW IT WORKS
Hard stops (equity trail, max drawdown, margin) close all in-scope positions once and stay halted until you press RESET — so a violated account does not silently re-arm. Daily stops (daily loss, profit target, consecutive losses, weekend) clear automatically at the next trading day. While halted, the protector can keep the account flat by closing any positions that re-appear.
You choose the scope: the whole account (all symbols) or just the chart symbol, with an optional magic-number filter so it only manages one strategy.
ON-CHART PANEL & BUTTONS
A clean status panel shows the current state, the trigger that fired, balance/equity, margin level, equity drawdown, the day's P/L, open positions and floating P/L, and every guard's setting at a glance. Two buttons: PANIC (close everything now) and RESET (re-arm the guards and re-baseline the peaks).
ALERTS
Optional push (MetaQuotes ID), e-mail, and generic webhook (Discord / Slack) notifications on every trigger. The webhook URL must be added to the terminal's allowed-URL list.
WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER
The protection logic runs in the Strategy Tester, so you can attach it together with a trading EA and watch the triggers fire on historical data before going live.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Attach to a single chart of any symbol (a quiet timeframe such as M5 or M15 is fine).
- Enable the guards you want; leave the rest off.
- For a multi-EA account, set scope to ALL symbols and magic filter to 0.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled so the utility can close positions.
- Broker-agnostic and account-currency aware; works on any broker and any account currency.
KEY INPUTS
- InpAllSymbols / InpMagicFilter: scope of protection
- InpUseEquityTrail / InpEquityTrailPct: trailing equity stop
- InpUseMaxDD / InpMaxDDPct: maximum total drawdown
- InpUseDailyLoss / InpDailyLossPct / InpDailyLossClose: daily loss limit
- InpUseMarginStop / InpMarginLevelPct: margin-level emergency close
- InpUseProfitTarget / InpProfitTargetPct: daily profit target
- InpUseConsecLoss / InpMaxConsecLoss: consecutive-loss pause
- InpUseFridayClose / InpFridayCloseHour: weekend flat
- InpUseNewsStop and the news settings: high-impact news pause
- InpKeepFlatWhileHalted: keep the account flat while halted
- Notification settings: push / e-mail / webhook
What each of our 4 free utilities does, and how to set them up: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772365