Gold Neuron EA

GOLD NEURON — the direction decision is made by a neural model embedded in the EA (ONNX)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M15 or you will see zero trades.

Risk warning first: the default mode (Ultra) aims for maximum growth and reached a measured 52% equity drawdown in backtests. Pick the mode that matches your tolerance — Aggressive for growth, Defensive for safety — and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.

Important — how the AI works (please read): the decision model is a gradient-boosting classifier trained on XAUUSD data through July 2026. Backtests inside the trained period measure how well the model fits that history — they are not a forward guarantee. The model is retrained regularly and shipped as free version updates; always run the latest version.

GOLD NEURON trades XAUUSD once per day. At a fixed London-session time (04:15 UTC, DST-aware) it computes 13 market features — a multi-horizon momentum ladder from 2 hours to 7 days, the intraday range, and calendar context — and the embedded ONNX model decides long or short. The trade is placed as three split positions, each with a fixed take-profit and hard stop-loss from the first second. Positions are closed by their bracket only.

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, no news trading
- Hard stop-loss on every position, always
- Model embedded in the .ex5 — no external files, no DLLs, no internet needed
- Compounding percent-of-equity sizing with margin and volume-limit guards

One dropdown, four risk modes (real-tick backtests, XAUUSD M15, $10,000 start, 1:500, default settings; return / max equity drawdown):

2025 full year:
- Defensive (x0.5): +688% / 14.6%
- Standard (x1): +5,170% / 27.7%
- Aggressive (x2): +75,302% / 22.9%
- Ultra (x2.5, default): +102,363% / 52.4%


Ultra by year, in-training window (2020-2025): +1,082%, +57,257%, +5,788%, +211,219%, +58,581%, +102,363% — every year positive, 77-87% win rate.

*** v2.0 survival brake — the key upgrade ***
When equity falls 30% below its peak the EA scales lot size down, reaching a 5% floor at 55% drawdown. This caps losses in years the model was NOT trained on. Out-of-sample proof (2017 & 2019, before the training window): old v1 (x4, no brake) hit -100% total loss; v2.0 (Ultra x2.5, brake on) ended -54% and -44% — a large loss, but the account SURVIVES.

Standard-mode single years 2020-2025 (quality-99% real tick): +55%, +5,726%, +88%, +2,112%, +586%, +517% — every tested year positive inside the trained period. Methodology: MT5 Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks" (Dukascopy XAUUSD, 99-100% modelling quality).

How it works
1) Once per day at the fixed UTC time the EA builds the 13-feature vector from closed M15 bars only
2) The embedded gradient-boosting model (300 trees) outputs the probability that a long bracket beats a short bracket
3) Three split positions open in the chosen direction, each with fixed TP/SL
4) Position sizing is a percent of equity per trade, scaled by the selected risk mode, with margin and broker volume-limit checks

Settings
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPct: base risk per split position (default 3)
- TP_USD / SL_USD: bracket in price units (default 3.6 / 9.0)
- Splits: number of split positions (default 3)
- EntryUtcHour, GMTWinterOffset: session timing (defaults fit most brokers)
- Magic, FixedLot

Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). Timeframe: any — signals are computed on M15 data
- Minimum deposit: $100 (auto sizing adapts); leverage 1:100 or higher recommended
- MT5 hedging or netting account, any broker with XAUUSD

Support: questions and setup help in the Comments tab. The model is retrained and re-shipped regularly — check the What's new tab for the latest model date.

ARCHITECTURE VALIDATED ON OTHER SYMBOLS (research)
The same 13-feature architecture, trained per symbol, was positive in every yearly real-tick window 2020-2026 on EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY (21/21 windows, MT5 Strategy Tester, $10,000, 1:500; e.g. EURUSD 2022 +12,534% / PF 3.56, GBPUSD 2022 +16,006% / PF 4.66, USDJPY 2022 +14,327% / PF 2.26). These are separate research models; this product trades XAUUSD. All figures are inside each model's training window - not a forward guarantee.

BROKER TIME-ZONE NOTE (v1.32)
The AI features are computed in UTC, so server-time alignment matters. On EET-style servers (UTC+2 winter / +3 summer - most brokers) the defaults are correct. On brokers whose server time is fixed year-round (e.g. GMT+0), set GMTWinterOffset=0 and AutoDST=false (v1.32+). Cross-broker check on a GMT+0, wider-spread standard-account feed (2017-2026): Standard mode was positive in every tested year inside the training window (2020-2026: +221% to +3,450% per year), while 2017 and 2019 - outside the training window - were losing years, which confirms the trained-period caveat above. On that wide-spread feed Ultra reached 92-99% equity drawdown: use Standard or Defensive there. Ultra is calibrated for tight-spread feeds.

FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 12 round trips so far: 9 wins / 3 losses (win rate 75%), net realized about -$958, max equity drawdown 42.4%. An early losing streak drew the account down, and recent sessions have been recovering it - exactly the deep-drawdown, high-win-rate profile the Ultra default describes above. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.

Setup guide — broker time zones, risk presets, and why the defaults are the whole setup: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773482
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Experts
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Experts
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Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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