Gold Neuron EA
- Experts
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 2.11
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 5
GOLD NEURON — the direction decision is made by a neural model embedded in the EA (ONNX)
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M15 or you will see zero trades.
Risk warning first: the default mode (Ultra) aims for maximum growth and reached a measured 52% equity drawdown in backtests. Pick the mode that matches your tolerance — Aggressive for growth, Defensive for safety — and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.
Important — how the AI works (please read): the decision model is a gradient-boosting classifier trained on XAUUSD data through July 2026. Backtests inside the trained period measure how well the model fits that history — they are not a forward guarantee. The model is retrained regularly and shipped as free version updates; always run the latest version.
GOLD NEURON trades XAUUSD once per day. At a fixed London-session time (04:15 UTC, DST-aware) it computes 13 market features — a multi-horizon momentum ladder from 2 hours to 7 days, the intraday range, and calendar context — and the embedded ONNX model decides long or short. The trade is placed as three split positions, each with a fixed take-profit and hard stop-loss from the first second. Positions are closed by their bracket only.
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, no news trading
- Hard stop-loss on every position, always
- Model embedded in the .ex5 — no external files, no DLLs, no internet needed
- Compounding percent-of-equity sizing with margin and volume-limit guards
One dropdown, four risk modes (real-tick backtests, XAUUSD M15, $10,000 start, 1:500, default settings; return / max equity drawdown):
2025 full year:
- Defensive (x0.5): +688% / 14.6%
- Standard (x1): +5,170% / 27.7%
- Aggressive (x2): +75,302% / 22.9%
- Ultra (x2.5, default): +102,363% / 52.4%
Ultra by year, in-training window (2020-2025): +1,082%, +57,257%, +5,788%, +211,219%, +58,581%, +102,363% — every year positive, 77-87% win rate.
*** v2.0 survival brake — the key upgrade ***
When equity falls 30% below its peak the EA scales lot size down, reaching a 5% floor at 55% drawdown. This caps losses in years the model was NOT trained on. Out-of-sample proof (2017 & 2019, before the training window): old v1 (x4, no brake) hit -100% total loss; v2.0 (Ultra x2.5, brake on) ended -54% and -44% — a large loss, but the account SURVIVES.
Standard-mode single years 2020-2025 (quality-99% real tick): +55%, +5,726%, +88%, +2,112%, +586%, +517% — every tested year positive inside the trained period. Methodology: MT5 Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks" (Dukascopy XAUUSD, 99-100% modelling quality).
How it works
1) Once per day at the fixed UTC time the EA builds the 13-feature vector from closed M15 bars only
2) The embedded gradient-boosting model (300 trees) outputs the probability that a long bracket beats a short bracket
3) Three split positions open in the chosen direction, each with fixed TP/SL
4) Position sizing is a percent of equity per trade, scaled by the selected risk mode, with margin and broker volume-limit checks
Settings
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPct: base risk per split position (default 3)
- TP_USD / SL_USD: bracket in price units (default 3.6 / 9.0)
- Splits: number of split positions (default 3)
- EntryUtcHour, GMTWinterOffset: session timing (defaults fit most brokers)
- Magic, FixedLot
Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). Timeframe: any — signals are computed on M15 data
- Minimum deposit: $100 (auto sizing adapts); leverage 1:100 or higher recommended
- MT5 hedging or netting account, any broker with XAUUSD
Support: questions and setup help in the Comments tab. The model is retrained and re-shipped regularly — check the What's new tab for the latest model date.
ARCHITECTURE VALIDATED ON OTHER SYMBOLS (research)
The same 13-feature architecture, trained per symbol, was positive in every yearly real-tick window 2020-2026 on EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY (21/21 windows, MT5 Strategy Tester, $10,000, 1:500; e.g. EURUSD 2022 +12,534% / PF 3.56, GBPUSD 2022 +16,006% / PF 4.66, USDJPY 2022 +14,327% / PF 2.26). These are separate research models; this product trades XAUUSD. All figures are inside each model's training window - not a forward guarantee.
BROKER TIME-ZONE NOTE (v1.32)
The AI features are computed in UTC, so server-time alignment matters. On EET-style servers (UTC+2 winter / +3 summer - most brokers) the defaults are correct. On brokers whose server time is fixed year-round (e.g. GMT+0), set GMTWinterOffset=0 and AutoDST=false (v1.32+). Cross-broker check on a GMT+0, wider-spread standard-account feed (2017-2026): Standard mode was positive in every tested year inside the training window (2020-2026: +221% to +3,450% per year), while 2017 and 2019 - outside the training window - were losing years, which confirms the trained-period caveat above. On that wide-spread feed Ultra reached 92-99% equity drawdown: use Standard or Defensive there. Ultra is calibrated for tight-spread feeds.
FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 12 round trips so far: 9 wins / 3 losses (win rate 75%), net realized about -$958, max equity drawdown 42.4%. An early losing streak drew the account down, and recent sessions have been recovering it - exactly the deep-drawdown, high-win-rate profile the Ultra default describes above. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
Setup guide — broker time zones, risk presets, and why the defaults are the whole setup: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773482
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M15 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M15 or you will see zero trades.
Risk warning first: the default mode (Ultra) aims for maximum growth and reached a measured 52% equity drawdown in backtests. Pick the mode that matches your tolerance — Aggressive for growth, Defensive for safety — and always start on demo or a small account. Backtests are past results, not live performance.
Important — how the AI works (please read): the decision model is a gradient-boosting classifier trained on XAUUSD data through July 2026. Backtests inside the trained period measure how well the model fits that history — they are not a forward guarantee. The model is retrained regularly and shipped as free version updates; always run the latest version.
GOLD NEURON trades XAUUSD once per day. At a fixed London-session time (04:15 UTC, DST-aware) it computes 13 market features — a multi-horizon momentum ladder from 2 hours to 7 days, the intraday range, and calendar context — and the embedded ONNX model decides long or short. The trade is placed as three split positions, each with a fixed take-profit and hard stop-loss from the first second. Positions are closed by their bracket only.
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging-in, no news trading
- Hard stop-loss on every position, always
- Model embedded in the .ex5 — no external files, no DLLs, no internet needed
- Compounding percent-of-equity sizing with margin and volume-limit guards
One dropdown, four risk modes (real-tick backtests, XAUUSD M15, $10,000 start, 1:500, default settings; return / max equity drawdown):
2025 full year:
- Defensive (x0.5): +688% / 14.6%
- Standard (x1): +5,170% / 27.7%
- Aggressive (x2): +75,302% / 22.9%
- Ultra (x2.5, default): +102,363% / 52.4%
Ultra by year, in-training window (2020-2025): +1,082%, +57,257%, +5,788%, +211,219%, +58,581%, +102,363% — every year positive, 77-87% win rate.
*** v2.0 survival brake — the key upgrade ***
When equity falls 30% below its peak the EA scales lot size down, reaching a 5% floor at 55% drawdown. This caps losses in years the model was NOT trained on. Out-of-sample proof (2017 & 2019, before the training window): old v1 (x4, no brake) hit -100% total loss; v2.0 (Ultra x2.5, brake on) ended -54% and -44% — a large loss, but the account SURVIVES.
Standard-mode single years 2020-2025 (quality-99% real tick): +55%, +5,726%, +88%, +2,112%, +586%, +517% — every tested year positive inside the trained period. Methodology: MT5 Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks" (Dukascopy XAUUSD, 99-100% modelling quality).
How it works
1) Once per day at the fixed UTC time the EA builds the 13-feature vector from closed M15 bars only
2) The embedded gradient-boosting model (300 trees) outputs the probability that a long bracket beats a short bracket
3) Three split positions open in the chosen direction, each with fixed TP/SL
4) Position sizing is a percent of equity per trade, scaled by the selected risk mode, with margin and broker volume-limit checks
Settings
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPct: base risk per split position (default 3)
- TP_USD / SL_USD: bracket in price units (default 3.6 / 9.0)
- Splits: number of split positions (default 3)
- EntryUtcHour, GMTWinterOffset: session timing (defaults fit most brokers)
- Magic, FixedLot
Requirements
- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). Timeframe: any — signals are computed on M15 data
- Minimum deposit: $100 (auto sizing adapts); leverage 1:100 or higher recommended
- MT5 hedging or netting account, any broker with XAUUSD
Support: questions and setup help in the Comments tab. The model is retrained and re-shipped regularly — check the What's new tab for the latest model date.
ARCHITECTURE VALIDATED ON OTHER SYMBOLS (research)
The same 13-feature architecture, trained per symbol, was positive in every yearly real-tick window 2020-2026 on EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY (21/21 windows, MT5 Strategy Tester, $10,000, 1:500; e.g. EURUSD 2022 +12,534% / PF 3.56, GBPUSD 2022 +16,006% / PF 4.66, USDJPY 2022 +14,327% / PF 2.26). These are separate research models; this product trades XAUUSD. All figures are inside each model's training window - not a forward guarantee.
BROKER TIME-ZONE NOTE (v1.32)
The AI features are computed in UTC, so server-time alignment matters. On EET-style servers (UTC+2 winter / +3 summer - most brokers) the defaults are correct. On brokers whose server time is fixed year-round (e.g. GMT+0), set GMTWinterOffset=0 and AutoDST=false (v1.32+). Cross-broker check on a GMT+0, wider-spread standard-account feed (2017-2026): Standard mode was positive in every tested year inside the training window (2020-2026: +221% to +3,450% per year), while 2017 and 2019 - outside the training window - were losing years, which confirms the trained-period caveat above. On that wide-spread feed Ultra reached 92-99% equity drawdown: use Standard or Defensive there. Ultra is calibrated for tight-spread feeds.
FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 12 round trips so far: 9 wins / 3 losses (win rate 75%), net realized about -$958, max equity drawdown 42.4%. An early losing streak drew the account down, and recent sessions have been recovering it - exactly the deep-drawdown, high-win-rate profile the Ultra default describes above. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
Setup guide — broker time zones, risk presets, and why the defaults are the whole setup: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773482