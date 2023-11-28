Green Hawk MT4

5

Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours.

I will increase the price in the near future.
Next Price: $700   The final price will be $2000.

Selling only through the mql5 site

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

MT5 Version 

FEATURES

  • Support through private chat and VIP channel for the optimal use of the bot.
  • Multi Symbols in one chart option is supported.
  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy.
  • Every trade has SL and TP from beginning.
  • Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair.
  • The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix.
  • Automatic news filtering according to broker time is supported.
  • EA is FTMO compatible
  • Free Demo available to download.

INFORMATION

  • Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSDUSDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF. You can also try other pairs.
  • Recommended timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100 
  • Recommended leverage 1:500 (1:30 is also OK)
  • Good ECN broker is required.
  • Recommended: GBPUSD - M5
  • Please ask the author how to set the time correctly for your broker, if your broker server time isn't set to EET. 
SETUP
  • To run the bot in the Multi Symbols mode, set the "Act. Multi Symbol"  variable to true and specify the symbols from the EA settings. It is recommended to activate it only on the EURUSD-M5 chart in the Multi Symbols mode .
  • In the case of "Auto Lot Size: true", the lot size is selected based on the Equity and "Auto Lot Size Percent".
  • If your account leverage is less or more than 500, you can adjust the "Auto Lot size Percent" based on the bot's suggestion.
  • Make sure the "Allow DLL imports" is not enabled.

Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual.

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages


Reviews 4
Eugene Zhuang
705
Eugene Zhuang 2024.10.26 12:37 
 

Rashed’EA works at certain hours of the day… so far it’s been making money… Rashed is also very helpful… 5 stars for this!

Manasa Solanki
28
Manasa Solanki 2023.12.24 21:54 
 

I bought this ea, it works perfectly, thank you so much, excellent price and support from the author.

রায়হান তামিম
25
রায়হান তামিম 2023.12.11 14:17 
 

It seems to have an acceptable performance in the long run. The author is responsive and has good communication.

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Ninja Forex EA
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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Rashed Samir
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Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
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Eugene Zhuang
705
Eugene Zhuang 2024.10.26 12:37 
 

Rashed’EA works at certain hours of the day… so far it’s been making money… Rashed is also very helpful… 5 stars for this!

Manasa Solanki
28
Manasa Solanki 2023.12.24 21:54 
 

I bought this ea, it works perfectly, thank you so much, excellent price and support from the author.

Rashed Samir
8254
Reply from developer Rashed Samir 2023.12.27 13:15
Thank you Manasa
Markó Szalók
21
Markó Szalók 2023.12.17 10:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rashed Samir
8254
Reply from developer Rashed Samir 2023.12.17 13:02
Thank you for your purchase and positive feedback.
রায়হান তামিম
25
রায়হান তামিম 2023.12.11 14:17 
 

It seems to have an acceptable performance in the long run. The author is responsive and has good communication.

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