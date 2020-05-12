Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now!

Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 11 Strategy in 1 EA.

This Robot opens a large number of orders.





Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage

Spider Crazy Pro Work in EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD and NZDUSD in M15

It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50762

This Ea use Macd indicator with multiple strategies for trading strategies.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

You can find Our Mql5 Channel for any news and discount here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradingforexprofessional







Others Product



Live Performance and my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller Here you can findPerformance and my





Recommendations



Symbol EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD and NZDUSD Timeframe M15 Test From 2019 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick

