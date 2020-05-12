Spider Crazy Pro

4.78

Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price!

Buy Now!

Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 11 Strategy in 1 EA.

This Robot opens a large number of orders


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro!

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage

Spider Crazy Pro Work in EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD and NZDUSD in M15

It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.

You can find MT5 Version of this EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50762

This Ea use Macd indicator with multiple strategies for trading strategies.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

You can find Our Mql5 Channel for any news and discount here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradingforexprofessional


Others Product

Here you can find Live Performance and my other productshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/michelarusso80/seller 


Recommendations


Symbol EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD and NZDUSD
Timeframe M15
Test From 2019
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd
Minimum Deposit 100 usd
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick


Settings

  • Trading Strategy: here is the list of strategies
  • Macd Strategy 1: Buy if the histogram is increasing and Sell if the histogram is decreasing
  • Macd Strategy 1 Reverse: Sell if the histogram is Increasing and Buy if the histogram is Decreasing
  • Macd Strategy 2: Buy if the histogram goes above 0 and vice versa
  • Macd Strategy 2 Reverse: Sell if the histogram goes under 0 and vice versa
  • Macd Strategy 3: Buy if the histogram goes above Macd Up Level and vice versa
  • Macd Strategy 3 Reverse: Sell if the histogram goes under Macd Down Level and vice versa
  • Macd Strategy 4: Buy if the histogram is increasing and if histogram goes under Macd Down Level and vice versa
  • Macd Strategy 4 Reverse: Sell if the histogram is decrease and if histogram goes above Macd Up Level and vice versa
  • Macd Strategy 5: Macd Strategy 1 only Cross
  • Macd Strategy 5 Reverse: ...
  • Manual Trading: Open Manually
  • Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
  • Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
  • Risk: risk for autolot calculation
  • Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
  • Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
  • Max Orders: Maximum number of orders
  • Max Lot: Maximum lot size for trade (0 for disable)
  • Open New Series: if true, allow to open new series of trades
  • Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
  • Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
  • Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours
  • Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
  • Fixed Start Minute: minute for start
  • Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
  • Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop
  • close out of hour: Close when the trading time is over
  • close friday night: Close when the Friday is over
  • close friday hour: Hour for close friday
  • Lot increase management: method for lot increase
  • Lot grid increase: Position increase coefficient
  • Minimum Distance: Minimum Distance For secondary Positions
  • Minimum Distance Multiplier: Multiply the Minimum Distance Number with this number for Earch Trade
  • One Trade Bar Grid: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar for grid orders. 
  • Timeframe Secondary Order: Timeframe for secondary Trades.
  • Take Profit: take profit for orders
  • Modify Take Profit for First Order: Use a different take profit for the first order
  • Take Profit for first order: take profit for first order
  • Close only end of bar: close trades only at the end of M1 bar
  • Enable Money Max Loss: Enable Loss Limit in money
  • Every Microlot: Moltiply the amount of "money max loss" x 100 x lot
  • Stop Trading When Hit: Stop Trading when you hit max loss
  • Maximum Monetary loss: Maximum Monetary Loss amount
  • Trade Comment: trades comments
  • Macd Fast Ma: Fast Ma Period for Macd
  • Macd Slow Ma: Slow Ma Period for Macd
  • Macd Sma Signal: Period for Macd Sma Signal

For other questions or user manual, please contact me!

Reviews 297
Paul Daniels
883
Paul Daniels 2025.05.27 23:09 
 

please provide set files

Hi. Day 2. Please check DM and respond. thanks

B4BcpFGj
1049
B4BcpFGj 2025.02.12 00:21 
 

This EA is very profitable if risk is controlled properly.

congson01021
267
congson01021 2022.05.19 12:19 
 

Can you help me in the waiting message section? Can you add EAs on MT5?

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Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Stratos Mistral mt5
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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
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jgooi777
409
jgooi777 2026.03.04 12:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

B4kinc24
41
B4kinc24 2025.05.30 15:33 
 

GOOD SO FAR, UPDATE IN A MONTH

Paul Daniels
883
Paul Daniels 2025.05.27 23:09 
 

please provide set files

Hi. Day 2. Please check DM and respond. thanks

B4BcpFGj
1049
B4BcpFGj 2025.02.12 00:21 
 

This EA is very profitable if risk is controlled properly.

congson01021
267
congson01021 2022.05.19 12:19 
 

Can you help me in the waiting message section? Can you add EAs on MT5?

Michela Russo
161062
Reply from developer Michela Russo 2022.05.23 19:09
Hi I have answer you in private messages!
thanks
Superbnine
26
Superbnine 2022.04.08 05:55 
 

This EA has been very active so far. Not disappointed in the profit either, I've only been using it for two days on small trade size, but it works and is profitable with only a few small losses.

Sercan Buyukpolat
436
Sercan Buyukpolat 2022.01.03 12:31 
 

perfect. but it's better if the RSI Strategy is added to the trading strategy. If the RSI makes a purchase transaction when it is in an oversold zone and the RSI makes a sale transaction when it is in an Oversold zone, it may become more flawless.

Jump
148
Jump 2022.01.02 22:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandre MATS
158
Alexandre MATS 2021.09.13 20:13 
 

Hello Michela,

I am very satisfied with your ea!!!!

I bought the Spider Crazy Pro expert advisor, could you send me a free copy of Turtle Scalper Pro (I have already contacted you in private)?

Chiulin0
76
Chiulin0 2021.09.13 05:22 
 

Excellent ea, 30% profit made in 6 weeks

wishywashymise
20
wishywashymise 2021.08.11 20:52 
 

Look forward to seeing this EA to open and TP of lots of trades for me!

Waskito Sukmo Widodo
400
Waskito Sukmo Widodo 2021.06.17 00:16 
 

Great EA. open a lot of trade.. high risk but it works

digger55
292
digger55 2021.05.23 22:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hassan
482
Hassan 2021.05.02 01:29 
 

Bad

Rgr Bwryt
318
Rgr Bwryt 2021.04.23 11:18 
 

after 9 month of trading with this EA , i did already 53K in profit. i have 19 MT4 accounts with 4 different brokers and 5 VPS. in every account i have average of $2500. one account with 5k, were i change the max trades to 12 instead of 10 trades in all other accounts. every month i open one or 2 accounts with my profits. usually i do $500 profit with every account- 20% profit. my max DD was $1600 in September 2020, usually its much less. in the firs 5 month i invested $14k to open more and more accounts , just to start this operation . since then i already withdrawal all my initial invest and now all my accounts in profit ($53K). I'm not greedy and only use 0.01 pips as in the original parameters of this EA. hop its help you to understand how to do it right and good luck. i post my signal of this EA so you can check it out -

mr.t
111
mr.t 2021.03.25 23:58 
 

It is good if there is no big fluctuation. The evaluation is subtle.

Anthony Ka-jiun Ng
1505
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng 2021.03.17 10:38 
 

So far so Good Very aggressive but keep getting some profit

RTX78
518
RTX78 2021.03.15 09:49 
 

15/03/2021 : Working well so far.

Roman Zevnik
62
Roman Zevnik 2021.03.05 17:53 
 

High risky EA, but work very well, min.deposit must be 10,000 USD.

M bob Suzuki
89
M bob Suzuki 2021.03.05 05:58 
 

good EA

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