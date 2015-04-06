LAUNCH PROMO Next price: $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy

The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically.

The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle.

ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit.

VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit!

HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose H1 TimeFrame 2. Load my SET files for symbol you want to test. How to load SET Files 3. Set Initial Deposit to 1000 4. Use Every Tick Method Have problem with test? PM me

Timeframe is H1.

Minimum account balance: $1000 for every 0.01 lot

Telegram group here

SET files here

Features:

The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to

Great resistance to unexpected market events

Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread for 7+ years

The EA is very easy to setup and use

Settings: Magic – a unique number by which the robot determines its orders. Must be different on each chart.

Lot – position size, how to choose it is described above in the section Managing

TradeHour – hour in the broker’s time at which the robot will place pending orders

Expiration – how many hours placed orders will wait for price activation

MaxOrders – the number of orders, should take a value from 1 to 3

TP1 – size as a percentage of the size of the candles of the previous day for calculating TakeProfit for order No. 1

TP2 – the same for order No. 2

TP3 – the same for order No. 3

SL – size as a percentage of the size of the candles of the previous day for calculating StopLoss for all orders

if TP BreakEven Others – if order No. 1 closed by Take, then transfer Stop for the remaining orders to breakeven.

Days of the week – if TRUE, then the robot places orders on this day, if FALSE then the robot does not trade on this day of the week

InfoPanel – whether to display the information panel on the chart.

TextColor – the color of the text in the information panel.







