Trend BtD

LAUNCH PROMO

Next price:        $249

The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy

The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically.

The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle.

ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit.

VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit!

HOW TO TEST:

1. Choose H1 TimeFrame

2. Load my SET files for symbol you want to test. How to load SET Files

3. Set Initial Deposit to 1000

4. Use Every Tick Method

Have problem with test? PM me

Timeframe is H1.

Minimum account balance: $1000 for every 0.01 lot

Telegram group here

SET files here

Features:

  • The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
  • Great resistance to unexpected market events
  • Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread for 7+ years
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use

Settings:

  • Magic – a unique number by which the robot determines its orders. Must be different on each chart.
  • Lot – position size, how to choose it is described above in the section Managing
  • TradeHour – hour in the broker’s time at which the robot will place pending orders
  • Expiration – how many hours placed orders will wait for price activation
  • MaxOrders – the number of orders, should take a value from 1 to 3
  • TP1 – size as a percentage of the size of the candles of the previous day for calculating TakeProfit for order No. 1
  • TP2 – the same for order No. 2
  • TP3 – the same for order No. 3
  • SL – size as a percentage of the size of the candles of the previous day for calculating StopLoss for all orders
  • if TP BreakEven Others – if order No. 1 closed by Take, then transfer Stop for the remaining orders to breakeven.
  • Days of the week – if TRUE, then the robot places orders on this day, if FALSE then the robot does not trade on this day of the week
  • InfoPanel – whether to display the information panel on the chart.
  • TextColor – the color of the text in the information panel.



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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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