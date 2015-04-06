Trends Hunter
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend.
If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings.
Options
- Lots - fixed lot size;
- EMA1/EMA2 periods - 1st and 2nd EMAs;
- distance between orders of grid - minimum distance (in points) of the last open order (for adding in a trend direction);
- level trailing-stop - trailing stop level;
- on/off trailing on EMA1/EMA2 - enable trailing stop by EMA1 or EMA2;
- max number orders of grid - maximum number of addings by trend;
- magic - magic number;
- max number attempts of opening an order - maximum number of attempts to open an order by a signal;
- on/off enters a debag-message in the Expert Advisor log - enable logging of EA operation errors.