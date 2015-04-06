Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend.

If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings.





Options



Lots - fixed lot size;

- fixed lot size; EMA1/EMA2 periods - 1st and 2nd EMAs;

- 1st and 2nd EMAs; distance between orders of grid - minimum distance (in points) of the last open order (for adding in a trend direction);

- minimum distance (in points) of the last open order (for adding in a trend direction); level trailing-stop - trailing stop level;

- trailing stop level; on/off trailing on EMA1/EMA2 - enable trailing stop by EMA1 or EMA2;

- enable trailing stop by EMA1 or EMA2; max number orders of grid - maximum number of addings by trend;

- maximum number of addings by trend; magic - magic number;

- magic number; max number attempts of opening an order - maximum number of attempts to open an order by a signal;

- maximum number of attempts to open an order by a signal; on/off enters a debag-message in the Expert Advisor log - enable logging of EA operation errors.



