MT5 Version (Recommended)



Harmonizer EA is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters.



However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you.

Live Performance

Recommended symbols : AUDCAD, AUDNZD , (AUDNZD is optional)

: AUDCAD, AUDNZD Recommended timeframe: M15 ( 15 minute chart)





Features:

Cheaper and better than similar EAs

and than similar EAs Works on multiple symbols

One chart setup

chart setup Live performance monitoring

monitoring Not overfitted to historical data

to historical data Not limited to certain symbols

to certain symbols Developer support

Requirements:

Hedging account



account Not sensitive to spread, but an ECN account is suggested

account is Run continuously on VPS (to ensure uninterrupted trading)

Leverage of 1:200 or higher



Recommended setup:

Attach the EA to one 15-minute (M15) chart of AUDCAD and start with at least 500 USD. However, for lower risk, it is recommended to start with 1500 USD. No .set file is required. You can either use the default settings or conduct backtests with different settings to identify the optimal configuration that suits your trading style. Please make sure to update the Trade Symbols parameter if your broker uses a suffix (e.g., change AUDCAD to AUDCAD.m).

If you want to trade symbols other than the recommended ones, use the custom symbol mode.





EA parameters:

Lot Calculation Method: Select the lot calculation method according to the risk you want to take. Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load, and 4 predefined risk will calculate Lot size automatically for you

Deposit Load (0 = Fixed Lots): Calculation of the initial lot size based on deposit load

Fixed Lots: Calculation of initial lot size based on fixed lots

Take Profit: The amount of profit for each set of trades in points

Global Drawdown Check: Checks for maximum possible loss, recommend using it that never EA blows your account

Max Global Drawdown (%): The percentage of drawdown to stop the EA. Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Percent(%)

Max Global Drawdown (points): The drawdown in points to stop the EA. Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Points

Max Global Drawdown (currency): The drawdown in amount of money to stop the EA . Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Currency

Daily Drawdown Check (Prob Firm Rule): Daily maximum loss checks are used in prop firm challenges to limit risk.

Max Daily Drawdown (%): The percentage of Daily drawdown to stop the EA. Only works when the Daily Drawdown Check is set to Check Daily Drawdown in Percent(%)

Max Daily Drawdown (currency): The Daily drawdown in amount of money to stop the EA . Only works when the Daily Drawdown Check is set to Check Daily Drawdown in Currency

TSL Trigger Points: The Trailing Stop Loss is activated when a session of trade(s) reach the TSL Trigger Points in profit (if set to 0, disabled)

TSL Points: The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance





Indicator TimeFrame: The timeframe used to optimize trades entry

Trade Frequency (%): The amount of trades the EA enters. If it is set higher, the number of trades will be more







Trade Distance: Min trade distance in points between trades

Smart Distance: Adjusts the distance between trades based on market mood

2nd Trade Multiplier: Multiplier for the 2nd trade

3rd-5th Trade Multiplier: Multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades

6th- Trade Multiplier: Multiplier for the 6th-& more trades

Maximum Trades: Max number of trades in each set of trades



General

Trade Symbols: Determine which symbols it should operate (you should change it if your broker uses suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.m)) * You can add AUDNZD optionally

Max Symbols at a Time: Max symbols to be traded simultaneously Custom Symbol: It trades only the symbol it is attached to (you can use this mode to trade on any symbol you want, change the magic number if you attach it to multiple charts). Max Spread: Max spread the EA will be allowed to enter a trade Randomize Entry: Makes a random delay of up to 10 seconds before opening a trade

GUI: Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart Magic: This number should be unique for every EA in your account



