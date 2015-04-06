Fitpro 10 Scalper

Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.

 

Paramater

•    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders
•    Take Profit - take profit, in pips.
•    Stoplos - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
•    Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
•    Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
•    Use Money Management - True /False  off use of automatic lot calculation.
•    Maximum Lot - for use maximum lot.
•    Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
•    Slip Page – For use setting maximum Spread
•    Risk % per Trade - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the auto lot size

·      Hour/Minute to Open a Trade- For use setting Start Trading

·      Hour/Minute to Stop a Trade - For use setting Stop Trading


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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
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Profalgo Limited
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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