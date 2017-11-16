Shark Surfer EA

Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading.

The trade period recommended by the developer is H1.

The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading.

Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals.

It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday.

Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It features multi-currency trading.

The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend.

The EA has been optimized using tick history data, set files are available for the most popular currency pairs.


Features

Automatically trades 10 currency pairs from 1 chart at the same time:

When the Auto trading parameter is set to true, all you need to do is attach the EA to any open symbol (for example, EURUSD). Shark Surfer immediately starts analyzing for favorable trading conditions on the 10 most popular trading pairs.


Forget about .set files in the multicurrency trading mode

All settings from set files are already included in the EA. It will open/close trades based on the parameters preoptimized on the tick history.

Please note that this feature does not work in the strategy tester.

When testing in the strategy tester, make sure that Auto trading = false.


Trading using the set files

If you want to trade only specific currency pairs or currency pairs not on the recommended list. In that case, trade with Auto trading set to false (this mode is also suitable for backtesting).

The EA settings for all popular currency pairs are available in separate set files, which can be used freely.

If you want to trade a currency pair that does not fall into the recommended list, then you should understand that optimization for that pair has not been carried out, and you will need to do the optimization yourself.

The list of the recommended and optimized currency pairs is provided at the end of the description.


Statistics

The indicator displays trading stats on a screen:

  1. Your account balance
  2. The EA trade result in the current month
  3. Percentage change in your account balance between the current day and the beginning of the month
  4. The number of trades in the current month
  5. The result of the last closed trade in your account currency

You can change the color of statistics background and font


Settings

  • Lot – traded lot size (it is recommended to use 0.05 lot per 1000 currency units).
  • Additional points for breakeven – the number of additional profit points that are added to the opening price of a trade after moving the stop loss to breakeven.
  • Friday TimeClose – time to force close all trades on Friday (00:00 - do not close).
  • BarsBehind – the number of previous bars to set the stop loss.
  • Price level for building a range – price level for building the trading range (0-100).
  • Breakeven level – TP ratio, at which SL is moved to breakeven (0.0-0.9).
  • Additional level for building a range – additional price level for building the trading range (0-200).
  • Unidirectional trades – the maximum number of trades in the same direction.
  • Multiplier for TP from SL – TP to SL ratio.
  • Auto trading – mode for automatically trading 10 currency pairs from one chart.
  • Statistics On/Off – show/hide the statistics.
  • Statistics: Background – change the background color of statistics.
  • Statistics: Color font – change the font color of statistics.
  • Magic number - magic number.

Recommended currency pairs for trading:

(used for multicurrency trading)

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • NZDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • USDCHF
  • USDCAD
  • EURCHF
  • GBPJPY
  • EURGBP
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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Wave Hunter
Roman Sheikin
4.05 (22)
Experts
Wave Hunter uses pending orders for trading. It is a scalping strategy for trading breakthroughs. The EA is based on a breakthrough of a channel formed on a specified interval. Wave Hunter uses trailing and breakeven after reaching a few points of profit, thus cutting a possible loss. Wave Hunter always has a fixed stop loss. At the same time, the take profit is unlimited, deals are closed based on a different principle. Trading strategy of the Expert Advisor is the use of the regularity in the
Shark Surfer
Roman Sheikin
Indicators
Shark Surfer is a new generation indicator applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer analyzes a selected symbol and shows the recommended market entry, take profit and stop loss levels. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It also features email and push notifications concerning the new trading signals. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed
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