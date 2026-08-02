Monthly Burst Usdjpy

MONTHLY BURST USDJPY EA — High-Variance Fixed-Lot Burst (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is a high-variance, high-risk product designed to chase strong monthly bursts on USDJPY with fixed lots and a re-deposit assumption. It can experience deep drawdowns (about 12% in backtest). Use ONLY money you can afford to lose and withdraw profits regularly. This is not a conservative system.

MONTHLY BURST is a single-position trend system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded; the variance comes from concentrated bursts of activity and fixed-lot sizing.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry: trend signal on USDJPY H1. One position at a time.
2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.
3) Fixed-lot sizing (set FixedLot), intended to be combined with periodic re-deposits / withdrawals rather than pure compounding.
4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.

REAL MT5 BACKTEST (USDJPY, H1, every-tick, $10,000)
- Period: about 12.4 years
- Profit factor: 1.50
- Maximum drawdown: about 12 percent
- Annual return: about +24 percent
- Trades: about 639

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUTS (key)
- FixedLot: fixed lot size (the intended sizing mode)
- RiskPercent: optional risk-based sizing (0 = use FixedLot)
- MaxLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who want a high-variance USDJPY burst system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and manage deposits/withdrawals actively. For lower risk, choose a conservative EA. Start on demo first.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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