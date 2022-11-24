Aggressive Lifting

  • Experts
  • Aleksandr Khmelevskii
    Aleksandr Khmelevskii

    Aleksandr Khmelevskii

    My name is Aleksandr. I am a practicing trader. For more than 7 years I am engaged in analysis and trading strategies development.
    My main occupation, my hobby, my interests are development of programs for Forex market.
    List of my products:
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 24 November 2022
  • Activations: 10
2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD

- This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement.


The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it.


Recommendations:


  • - H1 USDCHF
  • - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000)
  • - Minimum deposit 100 units
  • - stop out level 10-20%


Parameters:


  • MACD Indicator:
  • Fast EMA
  • Slow EMA
  • MACD SMA
TakeProfit- profit
Recovery_Network_Distance- distance between recovery orders
Lot_Option - lot variant
Lot - lot volume

Magic- magic number


Important!!! The Expert Advisor is very aggressive and uses the maximum load of the deposit.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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