The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator.

This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account.

NO martingale

NO adding to losers

Pure robust trading





The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong and stable results. The equity maximal drawdown is only 5.36%, making it perfectly safe. You can however risk and gain more by adding on to the lot size.

The robot wins 75.09% of short trades and 67.37% of long trades, proving it can succeed in different market conditions. It doesn't trade too frequently, which helps minimize the impact of overtrading, commissions, and spreads.

If you have any questions about the robot and/or how to set it up on a free VPN account, I'll be happy to help.

Cheers.



