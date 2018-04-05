Pound Pulse

The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator.

This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account.

  • NO martingale
  • NO adding to losers
  • Pure robust trading


The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong and stable results. The equity maximal drawdown is only 5.36%, making it perfectly safe. You can however risk and gain more by adding on to the lot size.

The robot wins 75.09% of short trades and 67.37% of long trades, proving it can succeed in different market conditions. It doesn't trade too frequently, which helps minimize the impact of overtrading, commissions, and spreads.

If you have any questions about the robot and/or how to set it up on a free VPN account, I'll be happy to help.

Cheers.


Recommended products
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points. 1+1 PROMOTION:   Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limited! Key Logic Components Market Structure: The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA is a specialized trading robot developed exclusively for the   CADJPY   currency pair on the   H1 timeframe . Its strategy is designed to identify potential market turning points by analyzing price action and momentum. The core of the EA's logic is a multi-indicator confirmation system. It combines signals from classic indicators, including the Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR). By requiring agreeme
Intrade Portfolio Manager
Christian Alexander Foehl
Experts
Intrade Portfolio Manager Intrade Portfolio Manager is a multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor that runs several independent, rule-based strategies side by side across currencies and indices from a single chart. Each module trades on its own logic, its own instrument and its own magic number, so the strategies operate independently and can be enabled or disabled individually. Strategies included Asian Breakout on XAUUSD and USDJPY – trades the breakout of the Asian-session range, with optional
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
Gold Stalker EA
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
4 (2)
Experts
SPECIAL PRICE FOR A LIMITED TIME! GOLD STALKER EA NextGen Automated Trading for XAUUSD is a high precision automated trading system developed with a single mission: dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) through a reactive, structurally intelligent, and disciplined approach. Unlike generic EAs, this algorithm does not guess. It observes, evaluates, and acts tick by tick based on realtime market structure analysis, momentum shifts, and proprietary confirmation filters. CORE TECHNOLOGY STRUCTURAL ANAL
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Backtest from 2015 - 2025 Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on
Usdjpy Classic AI
Shota Watanabe
Experts
USDJPY Classic AI Currency portfolio for USDJPY featuring 5 authentic AI strategies This EA utilizes Machine Learning models (ONNX) to analyze and predict statistical patterns of price movements on the USDJPY 1-hour chart. By incorporating five independent strategies with different characteristics, it overcomes the vulnerabilities of single-logic systems and achieves a diversified portfolio capable of responding to various market conditions. 3 Core Technologies Authentic AI Model (ONNX) Integra
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
Experts
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB
Shao Shu Yi
4 (1)
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB (Level Break) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA works well in BTCUSD. This EA is one of our trend
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA    MT5 (Rapier)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1  MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1  MT5 (Multi-Moving Strategy) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Experts
Cleetah EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is a complete trading loop – automatically identifying potential trends, calculating position sizes, entering trades, exiting trades, and providing excellent risk control. As each trending move ends, the equity curve rises steadily to a new level. Of course, the size of the step depends on the magnitude of the trend. Requirements & Recommendations Trading instrum
XpertTrader Pro
Divyansh Ingle
Experts
XpertTrader Pro - Multi-Filter Trading System XpertTrader Pro is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis filters with grid trading and advanced risk management. It provides both automated and manual trading capabilities through a built-in control panel. XAUUSD SET FILE Signal Filters The EA uses three independent filters that work together to generate high-quality trading signals: OBV Filter - On-Balance Volume analysis with movement detection, trend confirmation, divergence
Blackout v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
BLACKOUT Expert Advisor is built on an innovative trading strategy that combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability entry points in the market. Rather than relying on a single signal, the system looks for confluence between indicators, filtering out low-quality setups and focusing only on trades with a real statistical edge. The algorithm includes an adaptive filter that allows the strategy to be fine-tuned over time, helping it remain effective across different market co
FREE
Evoque Global MT5
Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
Experts
Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes with
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
Experts
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349 Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltra
Fox AI
Ruslan Nicolaev
3.67 (3)
Experts
Fox AI is a fully automated system that trades currencies at night, using machine learning and intelligent algorithms to open trades during the rollover period and close them within 12 hours . It is based on a deep learning application called Kras, which runs on the Tens platform. Kras is widely used by organizations including NASA, YouTube and CORN. The Fox AI system has been consistently successful since 2003 and does not use risky money management techniques such as martingale or grid strateg
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
Super Board hybrid
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
# Multi Timeframe Consensus Trading System ## Overview The Multi Timeframe Consensus Trading System is a sophisticated trading tool that combines visual analysis with automated execution capabilities. This expert advisor monitors multiple currency pairs across 7 different timeframes, providing traders with a comprehensive market overview and executing trades when strong consensus signals are identified. ## Key Features ### Visual Trading Board - **Real-time Signal Display**: Monitor 10 ma
Top Gun Fast 1
Natthaphat Boonrod
Experts
Top Gun Fast 1 Version 11 Overview Top Gun Fast 1 was built to give traders with a small starting account access to a capable EA at an affordable price. Version 11 continues from Version 10 with further parameter tuning, based on the latest test results, so the system adapts consistently to both small and large account sizes. The developer's goal remains the same: keep improving the system based on test data and real usage, and share those updates with buyers over time. How It Works Top Gun Fast
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review