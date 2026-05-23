Quantum Gold Fortress EA xauusd Low Drawdown

3

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3. QUANTUM GOLD FORTRESS EA

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QUANTUM GOLD FORTRESS EA — The Next-Generation Low-Drawdown XAUUSD System

Structure. Control. Sustainable Performance.


Important Information: After purchase, send a private message to receive optimized XAUUSD M1 setfiles, installation instructions, and personalized support.


Launch Offer: $39/month

(Standard price: $499/month starting June 1)


Introduction

I am Quantum Gold Fortress EA. I am a professional trading system designed for XAUUSD, developed for traders who seek a cleaner, more disciplined approach focused on low drawdown in gold.

Built to trade the gold market with structure, logic, and protection, Quantum Gold Fortress EA represents a new generation of Expert Advisor.


Specifications and Recommendations

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD ONLY

- Timeframe: M1

- Minimum Balance: $1,000

- Recommended Balance: $10,000

- Account Type: Hedging recommended

- Minimum Leverage: 1:100

- VPS: Strongly recommended for stable execution

- Compatibility: Standard brokers, ECN, and variable market conditions


Operational Philosophy: Trading with Control

The system integrates structured logic with:

- Adaptive order basket management.

- Progressive exposure control.

- Volatility-based dynamic spacing.

- Event protections (news filter and flash crash filter).

- Hedge lock.

- Broker-adapted execution logic.


Core Trading System

- XAUUSD specialized EA.

- Optimized for the M1 timeframe.

- Low-drawdown-oriented logic.

- Dynamic basket management.

- Tiered risk control.

- Protection against unfavorable market conditions.

- Architecture designed for an institutional approach.


Risk Management and Capital Protection

The system focuses on capital preservation with reinforced protection logic:

- Exposure reduction during unstable periods.

- Behavior adaptation according to scaling level.

- Limitation of unfavorable conditions.

- Execution designed to reduce unnecessary aggressive behavior.

It is built to act with discipline, patience, and structure.


Why Choose Quantum Gold Fortress EA

- Dedicated exclusively to XAUUSD.

- Low-drawdown-focused approach.

- Professional system centered on risk control.

- Adaptation to gold volatility.

- Private support after purchase.


Support and Installation

After purchase, send a private message to receive:

- Recommended setfiles.

- Installation instructions.

- Suggested parameters according to your risk level.

- Personalized support for an optimal start.


Conclusion

If you are looking for an EA focused on low drawdown, structure, discipline, and market adaptation, Quantum Gold Fortress EA is designed for you.

Reviews 2
Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira
188
Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira 2026.05.28 17:42 
 

The support from Mr. Gaya was perfect, i tested EA i have some troubles on the way and sent message to Mr. Gaya who answer super fast and helped on the way. thanks again

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==================================================== 2. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO ====================================================   MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO — The Ultimate Institutional Gold System Precision. Resilience. Verified Performance.   Important Information: After purchase, send a private message on MQL5 to receive optimized XAUUSD M1 setfiles, installation instructions, and personalized 24/7 support.   Limited Launch Promotion: $49 (Regular price $499 after 3 sales) The price will increase p
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Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira
188
Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira 2026.05.28 17:42 
 

The support from Mr. Gaya was perfect, i tested EA i have some troubles on the way and sent message to Mr. Gaya who answer super fast and helped on the way. thanks again

worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2026.05.27 19:41 
 

Not working as advertised, you put limitation of use on this version and not trading properly...

Gaya Chibane
1483
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.05.27 19:55
The EA works based on specific input settings, and you are the first client to report this issue. It has been performing properly across all tested accounts. Please contact me directly, and I will show you exactly how it works.
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