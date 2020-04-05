Algo News
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
News EA is a professional high-speed news trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, optimized for scalping volatile markets such as Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices during major economic news releases. The EA automatically places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders before scheduled events, allowing the market to trigger the correct trading direction without manual intervention.
Important: This EA is designed for live market conditions during high-impact economic news releases. The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester cannot accurately simulate news trading, as it does not reproduce real-world conditions such as spread expansion, slippage, execution delays, liquidity changes, and broker-specific order execution. Therefore, all testing should be performed on a broker's demo account before using the EA on a live account.
It is suitable for trading major economic releases such as:
- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
- CPI
- FOMC
- Interest Rate Decisions
- GDP
- Employment Reports
- Any scheduled high-impact economic event
- Simultaneous Buy Stop & Sell Stop pending orders
- Configurable execution time
- Support for Broker Server Time or GMT with custom offset
- Adjustable entry distance
- Fixed Stop Loss
- Optional Take Profit
- Fixed Lot Size or Automatic Risk-Based Lot Calculation
- Automatic Trailing Stop
- Automatic cancellation of the opposite pending order after entry
- Automatic timeout cancellation of untriggered pending orders
- Maximum Spread Protection
- Magic Number support
- Custom trade comments
Time Zone
- Broker Server Time
- GMT Time with custom offset
Allows the EA to work correctly regardless of your broker's server timezone.
Trading Time
- Trade Time (HH:MM:SS)
Order Configuration
- Entry Distance (Pips)
- Stop Loss (Pips)
- Optional Take Profit (Pips)
- Fixed Lot Size
Risk Management
- Fixed Lots
- Percentage Risk
- Automatic Lot Size Calculation
Automatically calculates the correct lot size according to the selected account risk percentage.
Trailing Stop
- Start Trailing
- Trailing Step
Automatically secures profits by moving the Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor.
Timeout Protection
- Enable Timeout
- Cancel Pending Orders After X Seconds
Automatically removes pending orders if neither order is activated within the specified time.
Spread Protection
- Enable Spread Filter
- Maximum Allowed Spread
Prevents order placement when spreads exceed the defined maximum value.Recommended Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- CFDs
Optimized for scheduled high-impact economic news releases.Recommendations
For the best performance, it is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first. This allows you to become familiar with its behavior, optimize the settings, and verify that it performs correctly under your broker's trading conditions before switching to a live account.
Please note that the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is not suitable for accurately testing news trading strategies. It cannot realistically simulate the market conditions that occur during major economic releases, including:
- Spread widening
- Slippage
- Execution delays
- Liquidity changes
- Broker-specific execution
For this reason, backtesting results should not be considered representative of real trading performance.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use ECN or Raw Spread accounts with reputable brokers such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, or other brokers offering consistently low spreads and fast execution.
Since this EA trades during periods of extremely high market volatility, broker execution quality, latency, and spread size can have a significant impact on trading results.
Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is designed to automate news trading strategies but does not guarantee profits. Trading results depend on many factors, including market conditions, broker execution, slippage, spread widening, latency, and liquidity during economic news releases.
Always perform your own testing and risk assessment before trading on a live account.