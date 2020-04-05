Algo News

News EA is a professional high-speed news trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, optimized for scalping volatile markets such as Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices during major economic news releases. The EA automatically places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders before scheduled events, allowing the market to trigger the correct trading direction without manual intervention.

Important: This EA is designed for live market conditions during high-impact economic news releases. The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester cannot accurately simulate news trading, as it does not reproduce real-world conditions such as spread expansion, slippage, execution delays, liquidity changes, and broker-specific order execution. Therefore, all testing should be performed on a broker's demo account before using the EA on a live account.

It is suitable for trading major economic releases such as:

  • Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
  • CPI
  • FOMC
  • Interest Rate Decisions
  • GDP
  • Employment Reports
  • Any scheduled high-impact economic event
Features
  • Simultaneous Buy Stop & Sell Stop pending orders
  • Configurable execution time
  • Support for Broker Server Time or GMT with custom offset
  • Adjustable entry distance
  • Fixed Stop Loss
  • Optional Take Profit
  • Fixed Lot Size or Automatic Risk-Based Lot Calculation
  • Automatic Trailing Stop
  • Automatic cancellation of the opposite pending order after entry
  • Automatic timeout cancellation of untriggered pending orders
  • Maximum Spread Protection
  • Magic Number support
  • Custom trade comments

Settings

Time Zone

  • Broker Server Time
  • GMT Time with custom offset

Allows the EA to work correctly regardless of your broker's server timezone.

Trading Time

  • Trade Time (HH:MM:SS)

Order Configuration

  • Entry Distance (Pips)
  • Stop Loss (Pips)
  • Optional Take Profit (Pips)
  • Fixed Lot Size

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lots
  • Percentage Risk
  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation

Automatically calculates the correct lot size according to the selected account risk percentage.

Trailing Stop

  • Start Trailing
  • Trailing Step

Automatically secures profits by moving the Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor.

Timeout Protection

  • Enable Timeout
  • Cancel Pending Orders After X Seconds

Automatically removes pending orders if neither order is activated within the specified time.

Spread Protection

  • Enable Spread Filter
  • Maximum Allowed Spread

Prevents order placement when spreads exceed the defined maximum value.

Recommended Markets
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • CFDs

Optimized for scheduled high-impact economic news releases.

Recommendations

For the best performance, it is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first. This allows you to become familiar with its behavior, optimize the settings, and verify that it performs correctly under your broker's trading conditions before switching to a live account.

Please note that the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is not suitable for accurately testing news trading strategies. It cannot realistically simulate the market conditions that occur during major economic releases, including:

  • Spread widening
  • Slippage
  • Execution delays
  • Liquidity changes
  • Broker-specific execution

For this reason, backtesting results should not be considered representative of real trading performance.

For optimal performance, it is recommended to use ECN or Raw Spread accounts with reputable brokers such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, or other brokers offering consistently low spreads and fast execution.

Since this EA trades during periods of extremely high market volatility, broker execution quality, latency, and spread size can have a significant impact on trading results.


Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is designed to automate news trading strategies but does not guarantee profits. Trading results depend on many factors, including market conditions, broker execution, slippage, spread widening, latency, and liquidity during economic news releases.

Always perform your own testing and risk assessment before trading on a live account.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Algo Central
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Algo Central is a professional optimization tool for MetaTrader (MT5) designed to automatically discover the best trading sessions with minute-level precision for any trading instrument.  Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.  It is suitable for any Forex currency pairs, commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD), Crypto, Indices, and other CFD markets available in MetaTrader (MT5). Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that use fixed trading times , Algo Central allows tra
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