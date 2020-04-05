News EA is a professional high-speed news trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, optimized for scalping volatile markets such as Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices during major economic news releases. The EA automatically places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders before scheduled events, allowing the market to trigger the correct trading direction without manual intervention.

Important: This EA is designed for live market conditions during high-impact economic news releases. The MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester cannot accurately simulate news trading, as it does not reproduce real-world conditions such as spread expansion, slippage, execution delays, liquidity changes, and broker-specific order execution. Therefore, all testing should be performed on a broker's demo account before using the EA on a live account.

It is suitable for trading major economic releases such as:

Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

CPI

FOMC

Interest Rate Decisions

GDP

Employment Reports

Any scheduled high-impact economic event

Simultaneous Buy Stop & Sell Stop pending orders

Configurable execution time

Support for Broker Server Time or GMT with custom offset

or Adjustable entry distance

Fixed Stop Loss

Optional Take Profit

Fixed Lot Size or Automatic Risk-Based Lot Calculation

Automatic Trailing Stop

Automatic cancellation of the opposite pending order after entry

Automatic timeout cancellation of untriggered pending orders

Maximum Spread Protection

Magic Number support

Custom trade comments





Time Zone Broker Server Time

GMT Time with custom offset Settings Allows the EA to work correctly regardless of your broker's server timezone. Trading Time Trade Time (HH:MM:SS) Order Configuration Entry Distance (Pips)

Stop Loss (Pips)

Optional Take Profit (Pips)

Fixed Lot Size Risk Management Fixed Lots

Percentage Risk

Automatic Lot Size Calculation Automatically calculates the correct lot size according to the selected account risk percentage. Trailing Stop Start Trailing

Trailing Step Automatically secures profits by moving the Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor. Timeout Protection Enable Timeout

Cancel Pending Orders After X Seconds Automatically removes pending orders if neither order is activated within the specified time. Spread Protection Enable Spread Filter

Maximum Allowed Spread Prevents order placement when spreads exceed the defined maximum value. Recommended Markets Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

CFDs Recommended Markets Optimized for scheduled high-impact economic news releases. Recommendations Recommendations For the best performance, it is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first. This allows you to become familiar with its behavior, optimize the settings, and verify that it performs correctly under your broker's trading conditions before switching to a live account. Please note that the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is not suitable for accurately testing news trading strategies. It cannot realistically simulate the market conditions that occur during major economic releases, including: Spread widening

Slippage

Execution delays

Liquidity changes

Broker-specific execution For this reason, backtesting results should not be considered representative of real trading performance. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use ECN or Raw Spread accounts with reputable brokers such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, or other brokers offering consistently low spreads and fast execution. Since this EA trades during periods of extremely high market volatility, broker execution quality, latency, and spread size can have a significant impact on trading results.

Disclaimer Disclaimer This Expert Advisor is designed to automate news trading strategies but does not guarantee profits. Trading results depend on many factors, including market conditions, broker execution, slippage, spread widening, latency, and liquidity during economic news releases. Always perform your own testing and risk assessment before trading on a live account.

Features