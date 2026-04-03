BreakoutMatrix Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 3.30
- Updated: 16 July 2026
- Activations: 10
BreakoutMatrix Pro — Institutional-Grade Breakout System
BreakoutMatrix Pro is an automated, institutional-grade breakout trading system designed to capitalize on market momentum. While it is highly optimized as a Gold (XAU/USD) trading machine, its universal architecture allows it to adapt to any major symbol.
Forget endless optimization. The core strategy relies on a single master input: The Volatility Scale Factor.
Backtest Highlights (Jan 2025 – March 2026) - XAUUSD 1H - Screenshots attached :
- $1,000 → ~$7,000 with default settings (Volatility Factor 1) — Maximum drawdown: 9.5% — smooth and consistent equity curve
- $1,000 → ~$141,000 with Volatility Factor 10 — maximum drawdown 28% Real tick data, variable spreads
- $1,000 → ~$4,076 (Jan – Apr 2026) with default settings — 97.1% win rate — Profit Factor: 8.79 — Max drawdown: 7.56% — 69 trades over 3 months
Fully Automatic Trailing & Recovery System:
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Auto-Breakeven Lock: Secures your position once the trade moves into safe territory.
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Peak-Based Trailing Stop: Follows price action in real-time to maximize runners.
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Partial Close Engine: Automatically secures profits at the first target to lock in gains.
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Smart Recovery Engine: A built-in, 1-step recovery protocol with a strict 5-minute cooldown to mitigate losses without the risk of an endless martingale spiral.
Built-In Intelligence:
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Auto-GMT Detection: Session timing is always flawlessly synced to your broker.
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Precision Trading Windows: Targets the London Open with an optional Early Asian Session.
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Integrated News Filter: Automatically detects your symbol's currencies and can pause trading around major, high-impact events.
The Volatility Scale Factor — Your Master Control:
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Set to 1 (Default): The lowest drawdown and smoothest equity curve. Ideal for funded accounts or conservative live trading.
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Set up to 10: For aggressive compounding based on recent market volatility.
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Everything else—trailing distances, breakeven triggers, and recovery—scales automatically behind the scenes.
Recommended Setup: XAU/USD · H1 Timeframe · Any MT5 Broker · Minimum $100 Balance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account first.
Important note for backtesting: Please remember to set Auto_Detect_Broker_GMT_Offset to false and manually enter the correct Manual_GMT_Offset for your broker (e.g., 2, 3, etc.). Thanks and happy trading!
Really, really good EA. Doesn't trade every day, but when it does its almost guaranteed to win. Backtest looks really good, and on a live account (PuPrime, 1:300 leverage) very good results. Trade this consistently and you will be very profitable. Good support from community as well.