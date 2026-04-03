BreakoutMatrix Pro

5

BreakoutMatrix Pro — Institutional-Grade Breakout System

BreakoutMatrix Pro is an automated, institutional-grade breakout trading system designed to capitalize on market momentum. While it is highly optimized as a Gold (XAU/USD) trading machine, its universal architecture allows it to adapt to any major symbol.


Forget endless optimization. The core strategy relies on a single master input: The Volatility Scale Factor.


Backtest Highlights (Jan 2025 – March 2026) - XAUUSD 1H - Screenshots attached :

  • $1,000 → ~$7,000 with default settings (Volatility Factor 1) — Maximum drawdown: 9.5% — smooth and consistent equity curve
  • $1,000 → ~$141,000 with Volatility Factor 10 — maximum drawdown 28% Real tick data, variable spreads
  • $1,000 → ~$4,076 (Jan – Apr 2026) with default settings — 97.1% win rate — Profit Factor: 8.79 — Max drawdown: 7.56% — 69 trades over 3 months


Fully Automatic Trailing & Recovery System:

  • Auto-Breakeven Lock: Secures your position once the trade moves into safe territory.

  • Peak-Based Trailing Stop: Follows price action in real-time to maximize runners.

  • Partial Close Engine: Automatically secures profits at the first target to lock in gains.

  • Smart Recovery Engine: A built-in, 1-step recovery protocol with a strict 5-minute cooldown to mitigate losses without the risk of an endless martingale spiral.


Built-In Intelligence:

  • Auto-GMT Detection: Session timing is always flawlessly synced to your broker.

  • Precision Trading Windows: Targets the London Open with an optional Early Asian Session.

  • Integrated News Filter: Automatically detects your symbol's currencies and can pause trading around major, high-impact events.


The Volatility Scale Factor — Your Master Control:

  • Set to 1 (Default): The lowest drawdown and smoothest equity curve. Ideal for funded accounts or conservative live trading.

  • Set up to 10: For aggressive compounding based on recent market volatility.

  • Everything else—trailing distances, breakeven triggers, and recovery—scales automatically behind the scenes.


Recommended Setup: XAU/USD · H1 Timeframe · Any MT5 Broker · Minimum $100 Balance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account first.


Important note for backtesting: Please remember to set Auto_Detect_Broker_GMT_Offset to false and manually enter the correct Manual_GMT_Offset for your broker (e.g., 2, 3, etc.). Thanks and happy trading!


Reviews 2
Maarten Merkens
686
Maarten Merkens 2026.05.01 09:45 
 

Really, really good EA. Doesn't trade every day, but when it does its almost guaranteed to win. Backtest looks really good, and on a live account (PuPrime, 1:300 leverage) very good results. Trade this consistently and you will be very profitable. Good support from community as well.

Timo_CopyTMaster
78
Timo_CopyTMaster 2026.04.06 07:52 
 

Very excited to have bought this BreakoutPro EA. Just started using it on few live accounts - will update about the results later. The Back- and Forwardtest were exciting sofar.

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Maarten Merkens
686
Maarten Merkens 2026.05.01 09:45 
 

Really, really good EA. Doesn't trade every day, but when it does its almost guaranteed to win. Backtest looks really good, and on a live account (PuPrime, 1:300 leverage) very good results. Trade this consistently and you will be very profitable. Good support from community as well.

Timo_CopyTMaster
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Timo_CopyTMaster 2026.04.06 07:52 
 

Very excited to have bought this BreakoutPro EA. Just started using it on few live accounts - will update about the results later. The Back- and Forwardtest were exciting sofar.

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