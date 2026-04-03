BreakoutMatrix Pro — Institutional-Grade Breakout System



BreakoutMatrix Pro is an automated, institutional-grade breakout trading system designed to capitalize on market momentum. While it is highly optimized as a Gold (XAU/USD) trading machine, its universal architecture allows it to adapt to any major symbol.





Forget endless optimization. The core strategy relies on a single master input: The Volatility Scale Factor.





Backtest Highlights (Jan 2025 – March 2026) - XAUUSD 1H - Screenshots attached :



$1,000 → ~$7,000 with default settings (Volatility Factor 1) — Maximum drawdown: 9.5% — smooth and consistent equity curve

$1,000 → ~$141,000 with Volatility Factor 10 — maximum drawdown 28% Real tick data, variable spreads

$1,000 → ~$4,076 (Jan – Apr 2026) with default settings — 97.1% win rate — Profit Factor: 8.79 — Max drawdown: 7.56% — 69 trades over 3 months







Fully Automatic Trailing & Recovery System:



Auto-Breakeven Lock: Secures your position once the trade moves into safe territory.

Peak-Based Trailing Stop: Follows price action in real-time to maximize runners.

Partial Close Engine: Automatically secures profits at the first target to lock in gains.

Smart Recovery Engine: A built-in, 1-step recovery protocol with a strict 5-minute cooldown to mitigate losses without the risk of an endless martingale spiral.





Built-In Intelligence:



Auto-GMT Detection: Session timing is always flawlessly synced to your broker.

Precision Trading Windows: Targets the London Open with an optional Early Asian Session.

Integrated News Filter: Automatically detects your symbol's currencies and can pause trading around major, high-impact events.





The Volatility Scale Factor — Your Master Control:



Set to 1 (Default): The lowest drawdown and smoothest equity curve. Ideal for funded accounts or conservative live trading.

Set up to 10: For aggressive compounding based on recent market volatility.

Everything else—trailing distances, breakeven triggers, and recovery—scales automatically behind the scenes.





Recommended Setup: XAU/USD · H1 Timeframe · Any MT5 Broker · Minimum $100 Balance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account first.



