Templerfx Nightmare

Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders. 

This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index) pair on the M15 timeframe on a specific broker that is (Templerfx Broker). The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M15 timeframe. This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an automated solution and experienced traders seeking precision and efficiency in their trades. The EA opens positions every single day and all positions are secured with Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as additional security (max dd%) With this robot, you will be able also to 
generate cashback accurately.


Broker          Templerfx ONLY!!!
Pair          Rise 300 Index
Timeframe         15m
Minimum Deposit         $100


Note:

This EA is designed to trade only Rise300 index on the Templerfx Broker.

This is also a accurate winning EA take advantage now because what I have in mind is to have only 5 copies of this EA sell and I am 100% guarantee satisfaction when using this EA


Please read this instruction:

Whenever back testing or using this EA please go to the parameters and switch VALIDATION PASS to "false" and then go ahead and switch TEMPLER NIGHTMARE to "true"

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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
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