XAU Trend Guard EA — Safe Trend Trading for Gold and Forex





XAU Trend Guard EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA was created for traders who prefer a safer and more controlled trading approach. It does not use grid trading and does not use martingale. Instead, it focuses on trend direction, controlled entries, limited exposure and practical risk management.

XAU Trend Guard EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD, but it can also be tested and used on major Forex pairs, depending on broker conditions, spread and market volatility.

Main Idea

The system follows the market direction and opens trades only when the internal trading conditions are aligned.

The full entry logic is protected and not exposed in the description, which helps keep the strategy private and simple for the user.

Key Advantages

Designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold

Recommended timeframe: H1

Can also be tested on Forex pairs

No Grid

No Martingale

Safer controlled trading approach

Built-in trend-based filtering

Controlled position management

Option to limit BUY and SELL positions

One trade per signal option

One trade per bar option

Reverse signal management

Virtual TP and SL options

Trailing stop support

Spread filter

Trading time filter

Drawdown protection

Informative chart panel

Manual chart control buttons

Recommended Use

For a safer and more stable trading approach, XAU Trend Guard EA is mainly recommended on XAUUSD H1.

Before using it on a real account, testing in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account is strongly recommended. Forex pairs can also be tested, but each symbol should be optimized separately.

Important Risk Notice

XAU Trend Guard EA does not use aggressive grid or martingale logic, which helps reduce uncontrolled exposure. However, all trading involves risk. Always use realistic lot sizes, proper risk settings and test the EA before live trading.