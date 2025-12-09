Fast Gold Scalper pro

🏆 Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility

https://youtu.be/L9o4kcY_VDw

USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT.

FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP.

SET FILE FOR GOLD IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING. Set them before testing.

Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments.
It detects explosive candle movements and instantly reacts with intelligent pending orders to capture rapid price reversals or breakouts — perfect for the fast-moving gold market.

Built with speed, safety, and adaptability, Fast Gold Scalper Pro thrives during news events, session openings, and high-impact market swings.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

Smart Candle Detection Engine
Identifies strong momentum candles in real time and filters out weak or low-volatility moves.

Automatic Pending Order System
Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders near key momentum zones — ready to catch fast price extensions or pullbacks.

Dynamic Order Management
Pending orders automatically trail the price, adjust to new volatility conditions, and expire if not triggered within a set time.

Advanced Trailing Stop Control
Protect profits automatically with a customizable trailing stop system that follows strong moves with precision.

Built-in Risk and Spread Validation
Ensures safe order placement and stable execution even during volatile market conditions.

💡 Key Features

Feature Description
Fast Candle Detection Filters for high-speed candles using size and body thresholds
🎯 Smart Pending Orders Places and trails orders dynamically based on market direction
🔒 Full Safety Management Automatic SL, distance validation, and pending expiry control
🧠 Auto Lot Validation Ensures broker-compliant lot sizes
🔄 Trailing Stop Engine Keeps profits safe with distance & step customization
📊 Debug Mode Enables transparent logs for strategy optimization
💰 No Martingale / No Grid Clean, controlled trading logic only

⚙️ Input Parameters

Candle Detection Settings

  • Minimum Candle Size

  • Fast Move Threshold

  • Candle Check Period

  • Spread Threshold

Order Management

  • Max Pending Orders

  • Order Distance

  • Initial Stop Loss

  • Trailing Step & Distance

  • Pending Order Expiry

Risk & Safety

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Enable Trailing Stop

  • Minimum Profit to Trail

General

  • Order Comment

  • Show Debug Information

📈 Recommended Settings

Setting Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M1- M15
Account Type Hedging or Netting (Auto compatible)
Best Sessions London / New York
Minimum Deposit $100+ (with 1:500 leverage)
Broker Type

 ECN / Raw Spread , Swap free Account is preferred because of floating buys and sells

For a 3 digit Broker on Gold, Please send me a message and assist you with the settings.

Plug and Play! The EA works even as low as 10 Euros starting Equity/Balance. Price increases by 60$ for every 10 purchases


⚠️ Important Notes

  • No martingale, grid, or averaging.

  • Works during high-volatility periods like news releases or session openings.

  • Always test the EA in Strategy Tester (Every tick based on real ticks mode) before going live.

  • Enable Algo Trading and ensure your broker allows pending stop orders near current price.

🔥 Why Traders Love Fast Gold Scalper Pro

  • Built for XAUUSD’s volatility — fast, clean, and responsive.

  • Works out of the box with safe defaults — yet fully customizable.

  • Ideal for scalpers, news traders, and short-term momentum traders.

  • Designed with institutional-grade risk logic for stability and speed.

💬 Summary

Fast Gold Scalper Pro combines lightning-fast candle detection with intelligent pending order management to seize quick market moves safely and efficiently.
If you trade gold during high-volatility hours, this EA gives you precision control, automated management, and speed advantage — all in one system.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.


🚀 Fast. Intelligent. Built for Gold.


Recommended products
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
Gold Sniper Prime
Mohd Feroze
Experts
GOLD SNIPER PRIME - M1 HIGH FREQUENCY SCALPER Turn Small Accounts into Big Growth | Verified 1-Year Strategy Gold Sniper Prime is a professional scalping algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 Timeframe . Unlike risky martingale bots, this EA is built for consistent growth, executing high-frequency trades to grow small accounts aggressively. We have optimized this strategy to be "Small Account Friendly" . You can start with as little as $200 and watch it grow. V
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
Experts
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Experts
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM  (Dual Moving) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Gold Pulse MT5
Sangeeta Pal Lodh
Experts
Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading! Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading. Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular c
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Arrow Strategy Builder — an Expert Advisor that remembers the user’s placed up/down arrows on the chart and generates trading signals when the same conditions repeat. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, offering an intuitive interface and functionality for automated trading on any financial instrument. The full version of the multi-currency trading advisor for Metatraider 5 is available here. Main Features Easy Strategy Creation: Build trading strategies by placing arrows (Bu
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Grey Wolf
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Grey Wolf, this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the USD/CAD, AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
God Odin
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put God Odin to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the   USD/CHF, EUR/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safe and get constant monthly profits.   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and it works perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is recommended to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work with a higher capital, you just have to increase the lots according to your capital, for e
Asseto FX
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Asseto FX EA, the ultimate algorithm for serious day traders. This sophisticated yet user-friendly EA leverages time ranges to determine the daily trend direction. Unlike many other programs in the market, Asseto FX EA employs a genuine day trading strategy without resorting to martingale or grid functionalities to make an unprofitable strategy appear 'profitable.' Instead, it follows a logical, robust concept that delivers real results. With over 20 years of backtesting results usin
FREE
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (3)
Experts
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to overcome the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts. Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550 - It is based on a strategy with MACD, RSI, STOCH and EMA indicators that signal to the EA when to open p
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Zpai
Pulkit Kumar Sharma
Experts
ZProfit Ai – Adaptive Trading Intelligence Overview ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision. It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL...... Ke
FREE
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
ARC Arcadia Index EA
Matteo Antegiovanni
Experts
ARCADIA EA — Order in Volatility ARCADIA is a disciplined, regime-aware Expert Advisor for D1 trading across major indices. It avoids high-frequency behavior and reactive overfitting, favoring clear trade cycles, consistent risk, and capital preservation when market conditions turn hostile. The engine reads market structure and volatility context, then adapts its execution profile—trading only when its conditions are met. What it does  Regime Control. Uses volatility percentile and trend-strengt
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.83 (6)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
BullStreet AI
Marco Resseghini
Experts
BullStreet AI: The Future of US30 Trading BullStreet AI is the advanced trading bot designed to trade US30 with precision and intelligence, working on a H1 timeframe. Its goal is to maximize capital in the long term, using strategies based on technical analysis and artificial intelligence to make informed trading decisions. H1 timeframe analysis to identify significant trends Long-term strategy with disciplined approach Fully automated to reduce emotion in trading decisions Trust technology to
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
G Channel EA
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
G Channel EA – Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor Introduction G Channel EA is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the G Channels Indicator to execute trades based on market conditions. This EA enhances trading precision by combining trend-following strategies, breakout detection, and EMA 200 filtering to deliver efficient trade execution. By leveraging a recursive calculation method , G Channel EA dynamically adapts to price action, ensuring optimal entry, exit, and risk management
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Quantum Mechanics AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Quantum Mechanics AI - Precision Gold (XAUUSD) Trading The Gold (XAUUSD) market is famous for its powerful trends and sharp, unpredictable volatility. Many traders are drawn to its potential but struggle with its complexity. Quantum Mechanics AI is a state-of-the-art expert advisor specifically engineered to navigate and capitalize on the unique behavior of Gold. Leveraging principles inspired by advanced computational models, this AI doesn't rely on a single, linear view of the market. Instead
Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System   The EUR/USD pair is the world's most traded currency instrument , known for its liquidity and clear directional movements. However, many traders struggle with its subtle trend shifts and false breakouts. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI is a cutting-edge expert advisor specifically engineered to master the unique characteristics of the Euro-Dollar pair. Unlike single-strategy robots that fail when market conditions change , our AI
Gold Price Action Hunter
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Gold Price Action Hunter — Precision Gold (XAUUSD) Trading The Gold (XAUUSD) market is famous for its strong trends and sharp, unpredictable volatility. Many traders are drawn to its potential but struggle with its complexity. Gold Price Action Hunter is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold with precision using price action, wick rejection, and momentum patterns . This EA doesn’t rely on a single indicator or static strategy. Instead, it performs real-time analysis of candl
King Fibonacci
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
King Fibonacci — Precision Trading at the 0.618 Golden Ratio King Fibonacci is an advanced swing-based Expert Advisor engineered around one of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis — the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement . This EA automatically identifies major swing highs and lows, calculates the golden 0.618 retracement level, and executes trades only when price returns to this precise reversal zone . King Fibonacci is designed for traders who value accuracy, swing structure, and clean
Gold Moving Average
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Gold Moving Average – Fast Precision Trading Powered by Inverted Moving Average Technology Day traders thrive on speed, precision, and the ability to react to market shifts the moment they begin. Gold Moving Average is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders seeking quick intraday opportunities with disciplined, built-in risk control. Driven by a proprietary Inverted Moving Average Engine , Gold Moving Average identifies potential momentum exhaustion and early trend revers
Solace Bitcoin
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Solace Bitcoin  https://youtu.be/4UVdgwNLF4I USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT. DISABLE TRAILING STOP. FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP. https://youtu.be/5V6uYDTMa-0 SET FILE FOR BITCOIN IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING .   Set them before testing . Solace Bitcoin is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD  and other other fast moving cryptocurrencies. Built on an advanced momentum-recognition engine,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review