🏆 Fast Gold Scalper Pro — Precision Scalping for XAUUSD Volatility

USE THIS EA FOR TRENDING MARKET CONSIDER THIS AS LONG TERM INVESTMENT.

FOR CONSOLIDATING MARKET, ENABLE TRAILING STOP.

SET FILE FOR GOLD IS ON MY SCREENSHOT FOR BACK TESTING . Set them before testing .

Fast Gold Scalper Pro is a next-generation scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and other high-volatility instruments.

It detects explosive candle movements and instantly reacts with intelligent pending orders to capture rapid price reversals or breakouts — perfect for the fast-moving gold market.

Built with speed, safety, and adaptability, Fast Gold Scalper Pro thrives during news events, session openings, and high-impact market swings.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

✅ Smart Candle Detection Engine

Identifies strong momentum candles in real time and filters out weak or low-volatility moves.

✅ Automatic Pending Order System

Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders near key momentum zones — ready to catch fast price extensions or pullbacks.

✅ Dynamic Order Management

Pending orders automatically trail the price, adjust to new volatility conditions, and expire if not triggered within a set time.

✅ Advanced Trailing Stop Control

Protect profits automatically with a customizable trailing stop system that follows strong moves with precision.

✅ Built-in Risk and Spread Validation

Ensures safe order placement and stable execution even during volatile market conditions.

💡 Key Features

⚙️ Input Parameters

Candle Detection Settings

Minimum Candle Size

Fast Move Threshold

Candle Check Period

Spread Threshold

Order Management

Max Pending Orders

Order Distance

Initial Stop Loss

Trailing Step & Distance

Pending Order Expiry

Risk & Safety

Fixed Lot Size

Magic Number

Enable Trailing Stop

Minimum Profit to Trail

General

Order Comment

Show Debug Information

📈 Recommended Settings

ECN / Raw Spread , Swap free Account is preferred because of floating buys and sells



⚠️ Important Notes

No martingale, grid, or averaging.

Works during high-volatility periods like news releases or session openings .

Always test the EA in Strategy Tester (Every tick based on real ticks mode) before going live.

Enable Algo Trading and ensure your broker allows pending stop orders near current price.

🔥 Why Traders Love Fast Gold Scalper Pro

Built for XAUUSD’s volatility — fast, clean, and responsive.

Works out of the box with safe defaults — yet fully customizable.

Ideal for scalpers, news traders, and short-term momentum traders .

Designed with institutional-grade risk logic for stability and speed.

💬 Summary

Fast Gold Scalper Pro combines lightning-fast candle detection with intelligent pending order management to seize quick market moves safely and efficiently.

If you trade gold during high-volatility hours, this EA gives you precision control, automated management, and speed advantage — all in one system.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly.





