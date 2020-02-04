Expert Advisor Description

ErusFX 1 Percent Hunter is a simple expert advisor based on stochastic oscillator that will collect sell and buy positions until the profit condition is reached by 1%.

Pairs recommendation : EURUSD

TimeFrames : H4

Please backtest various variations of the EA settings to get the result that suits your desired





Setting Description

Volume =====>>>>> Set Lot from balance, example balance 1.000, volume 100 than lot is 0.01, example balance 1.000, volume 300 than lot is 0.03 etc

Signal =====>>>>> Period of stochastic oscilator

LevelMax ======>>>>> Overbought Level

LevelMin =====>>>>> Oversold Level








