ErusFX 1 Percent Hunter
- Experts
- Erwin Rustandi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Expert Advisor Description
ErusFX 1 Percent Hunter is a simple expert advisor based on stochastic oscillator that will collect sell and buy positions until the profit condition is reached by 1%.
Pairs recommendation : EURUSD
TimeFrames : H4
Please backtest various variations of the EA settings to get the result that suits your desired
Setting Description
Volume =====>>>>> Set Lot from balance, example balance 1.000, volume 100 than lot is 0.01, example balance 1.000, volume 300 than lot is 0.03 etc
Signal =====>>>>> Period of stochastic oscilator
LevelMax ======>>>>> Overbought Level
LevelMin =====>>>>> Oversold Level