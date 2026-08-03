Pound Yen Ranger

GBPJPY RANGER — Donchian Trend Follower for GBPJPY



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a GBPJPY H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to GBPJPY H4 or you will see zero trades.



GBPJPY Ranger is an automated trend-following system for the British Pound versus Japanese Yen (GBPJPY) on the H4 timeframe. It enters confirmed Donchian channel breakouts, protects every position with a hard ATR stop loss, and trails winners with no fixed take-profit. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained GBPJPY trends carry the result. There is NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging down — one clean position at a time.



RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deep drawdowns. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Defensive or Aggressive are the everyday recommendations; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. Trends are not constant, so expect quiet periods and losing trades. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.



FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, GBPJPY H4 2017-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):

- Defensive: +22% / Profit Factor 1.43 / max equity drawdown 4.5%

- Standard: +50% / Profit Factor 1.42 / max equity drawdown 9.5%

- Aggressive (recommended): +117% / Profit Factor 1.39 / max equity drawdown 18.5%

- Ultra (published default): +875% / Profit Factor 1.32 / relative equity drawdown 57%

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Please note the large jump from Aggressive to Ultra: Ultra roughly quadruples the Aggressive return but takes the drawdown to about 57% of equity. Aggressive is our recommended growth setting; Ultra is a high-conviction choice for experienced traders only.



This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.



HOW IT WORKS



1) Entry — Confirmed Donchian breakout

The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel. A trade is taken on a confirmed close beyond the channel, which filters marginal pokes through the band and requires the breakout to be decisive.



2) Stop — Hard ATR stop loss on every trade

Every position is protected by a hard ATR-based stop loss from the moment it opens. There is no grid, no martingale, and no averaging down — the risk on each trade is defined and capped in advance.



3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target

There is no fixed take-profit. A trailing stop rides the trend and protects open profit: as price advances the stop follows, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. The trade stays open as long as the trend persists and is closed only when price retraces by the trailing distance.



4) Position sizing

Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the initial stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap. Only the sizing risk changes between Run-Modes; the entry, stop and exit logic is identical across all four.



RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK

GBPJPY Ranger includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:

- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation

- Standard: the original balanced profile

- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown

- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders

Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.



BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING

- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards

- Weekend close option

- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, and spread

- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings



RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Symbol: GBPJPY

- Timeframe: H4

- Account: works on any MT5 broker; from about $500. A lower-spread account improves net results.

- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs without interruption

- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.



KEY INPUTS

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)

- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap

- EntryChannel: Donchian breakout channel length (H4 bars)

- ATRPeriod: ATR period

- ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple)

- Daily-loss stop, consecutive-loss guard, weekend-close and notification settings



IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive and can reach a relative equity drawdown of about 57%; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.



SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

