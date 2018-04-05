RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5

THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<<

Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 

Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000

Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000
Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000
Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, 

Stopp Loss 500 Take Profit 1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target
Set it to your Moneymanagement 

Indize: DE40 

  • “IC Market” Recomment Broker
  • THIS EA „IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII“ BUY/ SELL in one 
  • only DE40 with this Standart Settings 
  • Indizes/Pairs Set StopLoss double to actuall Spread or higher, 
  • Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread
  • Recomment M5, M15, M30, H1
  • minimum...1000$/€ Lot 1 in 3 Weeks
  • Expert have auto Lot,to delete auto Lot,"VolumePercent" =0
  • Strong Code for Error Warning, Clalculation and more 


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
THE LiveExpertVisitor Please make this Change than the Robot Work.  Stop Loss to 60 or higher and Take Profit to 2000 or 1000. Indize: DE40, US30 “IC Market or FTMO” Recomment Broker. This EA „LiveExpertVisitor“ BUY and SELL in one. Only DE40 with this Standart Settings Stopp Loss 50 Take Profit 2000 or 1000. For other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stopp Loss to actuall Spread and maximal the Take Profit x40 to Spread Points. -Recomment  M5 -minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week Strong Code for Err
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Experts
High Impact Level EA DE40, US30,  FTMO Recomment Broker. EA can Trade with every Broker that have Volume 0.01 by Indizes. Dont let the Robot Work alone. Important  must  be Change in Settings for DE40 or US30 inp1_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp1_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp1_GridStartOffset: 1000.0 inp1_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp1_GridSize:  1000.0 inp2_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp2_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp2_GridStartOffset:  1000.0 inp2_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp2_GridSize:  1000.0 inp1_GridSizeTP:
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Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
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Niklas Templin
Utilities
Phone Notification Send Information from VPS direct to Phone No TradingOperation only MessageNotification Send Information to your selected Time-Window Configure Time when want to receive the Message  What will be send:-Bull/Bear Candle Bull: 0 Bear: 0 Level that get Touched by Price most Level: 00000.00 any Question or modification ex5 Code write me a Message 
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Plate EA Version
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE PLATE EA IC Market or FTMO Recomment Broker. This EA „PLATE“ BUY and SELL in one.  Only DE40 with this Standart Settings (You can Change the Take Profit to 500 for other Endpoints or the Stopp Loss to 60 or higher) M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. Minumum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week. The EA work with a small Stop Loss and a good Take Profit Risk Ratio. When you a undecided or have any Question write me a Message.
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Eweldes Price Lop
Niklas Templin
Experts
EWELDE PRICE LOP MT4 Test the EA first in a Demo Account. Unlimited default Settings to Change for other Indizes or Pairs.Recomment Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. This Settings only Indize DE40 and 1000$/€ Startcapital, 1-5 Lot in first Week Timeframe M1 or M5.This EA BUY and SELL in one EA, 09:00-18:00 Clock Robo- Worktime. The EA Buy and Sell over and under the 50 Level. For DE40 you must nothing Change, set the EA on your MT4 Desktop and Start.
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EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
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Margin Saver MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
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Simple Trade Copier Follower MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Follower Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that auto
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Long Term Buy Trades
Niklas Templin
Experts
Long Term Buy  Set1: TP/SL20kpip. Set2: TP/SL10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4: TP/SL 2k pip. Set5: TP/SL 500pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works only with fixed Lot and buy. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
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