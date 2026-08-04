Bitcoin Nova Aggressive Trend

BITCOIN NOVA EA — Aggressive BTCUSD H4 Trend (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It uses a large default risk per trade (RiskPercent = 10, MaxLot 50) with aggressive compounding on BTCUSD. In testing, RiskPercent above 40 wiped the account (-99%), and even moderate settings produced drawdowns near 33%. Use ONLY money you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and lower RiskPercent for a calmer ride. This is not a conservative system.

BITCOIN NOVA is a single-position trend system for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe. Unlike a grid or martingale, every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded. The aggression comes from sizing each trade at a high percentage of the balance and compounding the result on a volatile asset.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry: trend breakout with a trend-strength filter and an overextension filter (v1.1) to avoid buying a parabolic top. One position at a time.
2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.
3) Aggressive sizing and compounding from RiskPercent (default 10). Lots grow with the balance.
4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.

REAL MT5 BACKTEST (BTCUSD H4, every tick based on real ticks, $10,000, RiskPercent 10)
- Period: about 8 years
- Multiplier: about 536x in the test run (highly path-dependent)
- Profit factor: 2.77
The v1.60 defaults come from genetic walk-forward optimization (optimized only on 2018-2023, validated untouched on 2024-2026; all 9 years positive, worst year about +7%).
- Maximum drawdown: about 33 percent
- Trades: 190

A 536x figure is one historical path with aggressive compounding; it is NOT a forecast. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUTS (key)
- RiskPercent: risk per trade (default 10, AGGRESSIVE). Lower it (2-5) for a calmer profile. Above 40 blew up in testing.
- MaxLot, FixedLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who explicitly want an aggressive, high-variance BTC system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and withdraw profits. For lower risk, reduce RiskPercent or choose a conservative EA. Start on demo first.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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