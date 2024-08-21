BoomCrashDeriv

Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your entry at the break of these key levels or after a retest of the broken zone, you can potentially maximize your trading success.



