Shield Zone MT5

The Shield Zone indicator is a daily trading tool designed to highlight key take-profit levels derived from two range periods calculated on the D1 timeframe. By automatically identifying the day's upside resistance zones and downside support zones, this indicator provides traders with a clear visual framework of where price is likely to encounter barriers or find daily targets. The indicator draws these zones as filled rectangles, replaying historical zones for the number of days set in the History input, and fires alerts once per day when price first enters either zone.

The concept behind Shield Zone is simple yet effective. The safe area between the resistance and support zones represents the day's expected trading range. When price reaches either the resistance zone or the support zone, it signals that the market may have reached its daily goal, suggesting a potential reversal is near. At these levels, traders can consider exiting existing positions to secure profits, or prepare for a reversal signal to re-enter in the opposite direction. This makes the indicator particularly valuable for those seeking daily profit targets and exit timing guidance in their trading routine.


Core Functionality

The indicator calculates two distinct range periods on the daily timeframe and applies a user-defined multiplier to each zone. The FastPeriod (default 5) and SlowPeriod (default 20) work together to create dynamic support and resistance zones that adapt to current market conditions. When price enters a zone, the system triggers a single daily alert—preventing redundant notifications—and visually highlights the area with customizable colors (resistance zones in light red, support zones in light green). An optional midpoint line helps traders gauge where price sits within the day's expected range.


Key Features

  • Automatic Zone Calculation: Uses Fast period and Slow period ranges with adjustable multiplier to generate daily target levels
  • Historical Replay: Displays zones for past days based on History setting (default 20 days) to analyze price behavior
  • Alert System: Single daily alert when price enters Resistance Zone or Support Zone, with popup, mobile push, or email delivery
  • Customizable Visuals: Choose zone colors, label colors, midpoint line style, and toggle zone labels, buy/sell labels, and midpoint line on/off
  • Multi-Instrument Support: Works with standard Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and cryptocurrencies via the Instruments where 1 pip parameter


Practical Trading Use

The indicator supports several trading approaches. For profit-taking strategies, exit long positions when price reaches the resistance zone and exit short positions at the support zone. For reversal trading, watch for price rejection or confirmation signals at these zones to enter counter trend positions. The safe area between the two zones can be used for range trading, while the zones themselves serve as logical stop-loss placement references.


Ideal For

  • New Traders seeking a clear daily target framework
  • Swing Traders looking for defined profit exit levels
  • Breakout and Reversal Traders needing zone-based confirmation
  • Price Action Enthusiasts combining zones with candlestick patterns


Optimal Configuration

The indicator works on any timeframe but is most effective when used as a daily reference on lower timeframes like M15 or H1. It performs well on major and minor Forex pairs, as well as Gold (XAUUSD) and indices. For better accuracy, combine with candlestick patterns or momentum oscillators at zone touch levels.

Final Notes

The Shield Zone provides a structured approach to identifying daily profit targets and reversal zones using objective range calculations. By highlighting when price reaches these levels, it helps traders make more informed decisions about exits and potential entry reversals. Users should test different period settings in a demo environment to find configurations that suit their trading style.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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